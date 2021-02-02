Glassbox appoints Tech Veteran Asim Zaheer as Chief Marketing Officer
Zaheer to lead the marketing and commercial efforts of Glassbox’s pioneering consumer experience and digital analytics productsBOSTON, MASSACHUSETTS, UNITED STATES, February 2, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Glassbox, the leading Digital Experience analytics provider for web and mobile applications, today announced the appointment of Asim Zaheer as Chief Marketing Officer. With over 20 years’ experience in marketing and technology, Zaheer brings a wealth of expertise to contribute towards Glassbox’s aggressive growth strategy for 2021. Zaheer will be responsible for expanding Glassbox’s commercial reach, penetrating new market verticals with the aim of doubling digital market share while also implementing a new brand and marketing strategy for the company.
“We are excited to be welcoming Asim to the Glassbox team. Asim’s experience in B2B markets and leading-edge technology makes him an invaluable addition,” said Yaron Morgenstern, CEO of Glassbox. “In the last year, Glassbox has seen significant growth, acquired SessionCam, a digital customer experience provider and reached the milestone of supporting over a trillion online digital journeys. As we prepare for our next stage of growth, Asim’s business experience will play an integral role in enhancing and expanding our brand visibility and bringing our unique customer experience solutions to more companies across various industries and markets.”
Zaheer joins Glassbox from Hitachi Ltd. where he served as the Chief Marketing Officer, helping to lead a multibillion-dollar portfolio of data infrastructure, analytics, cloud, and IoT solutions for Hitachi Vantara and Hitachi Data Systems. Prior to Hitachi, Zaheer held marketing leadership positions in startups and software companies, including Archivas and Storability.
“I am thrilled to be joining a high-growth company that sits at the forefront of consumer experience innovations,” said Zaheer. “Glassbox is packed with talented individuals who are fundamentally changing how companies approach and interact with their customers, paving the way for a truly seamless customer experience. I cannot wait to contribute towards their mission and cement Glassbox’s position as leaders in a constantly evolving market.”
Zaheer is joining at an exciting time for the company, who are servicing hundreds of customers worldwide, including six of the world’s largest banks and leading brands such as SoFi, Singapore Airlines, John Lewis, SuperDry, Admiral and Experian. The company is delivering more than a trillion digital journeys online annually, with 2021 expected to be a year characterized by further expansion and growth.
About Glassbox:
Glassbox empowers organizations to manage and optimize the entire digital lifecycle of their web and mobile customers. Leveraging unparalleled big data, behavioral analytics, session replay, free-text search, application monitoring, and machine learning capabilities, Glassbox enables enterprises to see not only what online and mobile customers are doing but also why they are doing it. Most importantly, Glassbox informs and facilitates action based on those insights that can lead to enhanced customer experience, improved conversion ratios, higher sales, agile IT troubleshooting, and also improved regulatory compliance and faster customer disputes resolution. Glassbox's solutions are used by medium to very large enterprises globally across a wide range of verticals. Founded in 2010, Glassbox is headquartered in London, with offices in New York and Tel Aviv. www.glassboxdigital.com
