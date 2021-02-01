Arka Softwares Launches Video Conferencing App “Arka Connect” to Connect Seamlessly in Virtual Meetings
Arka Softwares, a leading provider of Web and Mobile solutions, announces its revolutionary video conferencing “Arka Connect” application.
We’re excited to launch Arka Connect to ensure wider audiences & enterprises can access our easy to use and indigenously developed application. It is an essential and cost-effective tool for startups.”DALLAS, TEXAS, UNITED STATES, February 1, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Arka Softwares, a leading provider of Web and mobile app development solutions, announces the availability of its revolutionary video conferencing “Arka Connect” application on renowned marketplace. We have launched this easy to use service to offer an exceptional video conferencing experience fit for any industry and budget.
— Rahul Mathur, Director, Arka Softwares
Arka Connect is a cloud-based highly secure video conferencing service, which helps you set up a virtual meeting with others - either by video or audio-only or both, while conducting live chats as well. Arka Connect lets you record your meeting sessions to view them later.
Arka Connect could be a simple application, but it offers exceptional features clubbed with a high degree of encryption, which ensures adequate security and sanctity of the end-user data.
“We’re excited to launch Arka Connect on Google Play Store and Apple Store to ensure wider audiences and enterprises can access our easy to use and indigenously developed application. It is an essential and cost-effective tool for small startups, medium and large-sized enterprises, that want to keep in touch and carry out their daily workflows with minimal hassles” says Rahul Mathur (Managing Director, Arka Softwares)
Arka Connect offers the following class-leading features.
• To ensure security, it offers lock-protected rooms and simple but effective control access for your personal and corporate conferences.
• It delivers high-quality audio and video calls with topnotch clarity and richness of Opus and VP8.
• 50 simultaneous meetings will have 50x100= 5000 participants at a time.
• In each Meeting there can be more than 150 participants
• It offers unlimited 1:1 meeting for free. However, free group meetings are limited to 40 minutes.
• High degree of Encryption to ensure data security by default.
• It offers an unlimited number of simultaneous meetings.
• It offers live stream on YouTube for unlimited viewers.
Technologies Used to Develop Video Conferencing Platform
• Programming Languages: Swift, Kotlin, Java
• Frameworks: Node.js, Spark
• Databases: MySQL, Oracle
• Cloud platforms: Amazon EC2, Amazon S3
• API & SDK: Twilio
• SaaS solutions: Krisp, PubNub, OpenTokRTC
About Arka Softwares Health
Arka Softwares develops web and mobile solutions that fit any industry and budget. Dealing with business segments, startups, and private clients, we apply advanced technologies that let businesses grow. Arka Softwares has skilled IT people to help our clients with any type of requirements to help them grow. We have earned our expertise by building 500+ custom B2B and B2C apps for a variety of industries and business domains, including BFSI, FinTech, Healthcare, Agriculture, Logistics, E-Commerce, Real Estate, Sports, and Entertainment. We are known for providing our customers with full-cycle servicing that covers all the aspects of software development. Arka Connect is a registered trademark of Arka Softwares.
For more information, please visit: https://www.arkasoftwares.com
Android Download: https://play.google.com/store/apps/details?id=com.arka.connect&hl=en_US&gl=US
