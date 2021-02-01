278th Armored Cavalry Regiment conducting change of command

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. - The Tennessee National Guard’s 278th Armored Cavalry Regiment is conducting a change of command ceremony at Knoxville’s West High School football field on Sunday, Feb. 7 at noon.

Col. John “Brad” Bowlin, the current 278th commander and Greenville native, will relinquish command to Lt. Col. Steven Turner who resides in Oak Ridge.

Bowlin has served as the 14th commander of the 278th Armored Cavalry Regiment since 2019. During his command, Bowlin placed heavy emphasis on readiness and building personal relationships with local, state and federal officials. He also facilitated tornado relief efforts in March 2020, provided support for statewide COVID-19 testing, and led the 278th in civil disturbance response in Tennessee and Washington, D.C.

Turner currently serves as the executive officer for the 278th. He has more than 31 years of military experience and commissioned as an armor officer in 1997 at the University of Tennessee. In a ceremony prior to the change of command, Turner will be promoted to Colonel.

The 278th is one of five Armored Brigade Combat Teams in the Army National Guard and consists of over 4,000 Soldiers. Subordinate units are located in three different states and throughout Tennessee.

******MEDIA COORDINATION INSTRUCTIONS******

Media interested in attending must RSVP by calling the 278th Armored Cavalry Regiment Public Affairs Office at (865) 599-6096 or email art_624@yahoo.com. Escorts will meet media members at Gate 1 no later than 11:30 a.m. on Sunday. Imagery of the event will be available at http://www.dvidshub.net/278thacr following the ceremony. In the event of inclement weather, the ceremony will move inside the West High School Gymnasium.