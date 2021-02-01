2021 School Garden and Education Assistance Program Awardees Announced

The goal of the program is to introduce children to hands-on agriculture and nutrition education as well as encourage public schools to use locally grown South Carolina produce in their school menus. The effort will support better health outcomes for children and economic opportunities for our local farmers.
Following a competitive application process, 20 schools were selected to participate in this year’s program. The recipients receive an all-inclusive school garden kit, online training, agriculture and nutrition-based lesson plans customized to South Carolina state teaching standards, and a customized seasonal planting calendar.
Congratulations the the 2021 School Garden and Education Instruction Awardees:
School
District
Great Falls Elementary School
Chester
Marshall Primary School
Anderson 2
R. E. Davis College Preparatory Academy
Sumter
Belton-Honea Path High School
Anderson 2
Swansea High School Freshman Academy
Lexington 4
Riley Child Development Center
Greenville
Septima P. Clark Academy
Charleston
GREEN Charter School - Upper Campus (Greenville)
S.C. Public Charter
Creek Bridge STEM Academy
Marion
Fort Dorchester High School
Dorchester 2
Foster Park Elementary School
Union
Dorman High School Freshman Campus
Spartanburg 6
McLaurin Elementary School
Florence 1
Harbison West Elementary School
Lexington-Richland 5
Lower Richland High School
Richland 1
James M. Brown Elementary School
Oconee
Irmo High School - International School for the Arts
Lexington-Richland 5
York Intermediate School
York 1
Hannah Pamplico Elementary Middle School
Florence 2
Joe R. Adair Outdoor Education Center (E. B. Morse Elementary & Laurens Middle School)
Laurens 55
