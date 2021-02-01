2021 School Garden and Education Assistance Program Awardees Announced

The South Carolina Department of Education has announced the recipients for the 2021 School Garden and Education Assistance Program. The program, created in 2018, is administered by Clemson Extension’s School Gardening for South Carolina Educators.

The goal of the program is to introduce children to hands-on agriculture and nutrition education as well as encourage public schools to use locally grown South Carolina produce in their school menus. The effort will support better health outcomes for children and economic opportunities for our local farmers.

Following a competitive application process, 20 schools were selected to participate in this year’s program. The recipients receive an all-inclusive school garden kit, online training, agriculture and nutrition-based lesson plans customized to South Carolina state teaching standards, and a customized seasonal planting calendar.

Congratulations the the 2021 School Garden and Education Instruction Awardees: