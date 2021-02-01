Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
2021 School Garden and Education Assistance Program Awardees Announced

The South Carolina Department of Education has announced the recipients for the 2021 School Garden and Education Assistance Program. The program, created in 2018, is administered by Clemson Extension’s School Gardening for South Carolina Educators

The goal of the program is to introduce children to hands-on agriculture and nutrition education as well as encourage public schools to use locally grown South Carolina produce in their school menus. The effort will support better health outcomes for children and economic opportunities for our local farmers. 

Following a competitive application process, 20 schools were selected to participate in this year’s program. The recipients receive an all-inclusive school garden kit, online training, agriculture and nutrition-based lesson plans customized to South Carolina state teaching standards, and a customized seasonal planting calendar.

Congratulations the the 2021 School Garden and Education Instruction Awardees:

School District
Great Falls Elementary School Chester
Marshall Primary School Anderson 2
R. E. Davis College Preparatory Academy Sumter
Belton-Honea Path High School Anderson 2
Swansea High School Freshman Academy Lexington 4
Riley Child Development Center Greenville
Septima P. Clark Academy Charleston
GREEN Charter School - Upper Campus (Greenville) S.C. Public Charter
Creek Bridge STEM Academy Marion
Fort Dorchester High School Dorchester 2
Foster Park Elementary School Union
Dorman High School Freshman Campus Spartanburg 6
McLaurin Elementary School Florence 1
Harbison West Elementary School Lexington-Richland 5
Lower Richland High School Richland 1
James M. Brown Elementary School Oconee
Irmo High School - International School for the Arts Lexington-Richland 5
York Intermediate School York 1
Hannah Pamplico Elementary Middle School Florence 2
Joe R. Adair Outdoor Education Center (E. B. Morse Elementary & Laurens Middle School) Laurens 55

