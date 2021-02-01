Markkula Center for Applied Ethics Awarded $100K from Craig Newmark Philanthropies to Fund ‘Keeping Issues in the News’
News outlets can and should keep ongoing issues that affect the most vulnerable people in the news—beyond occasional events or holidays.”SANTA CLARA, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, February 1, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Santa Clara University’s Markkula Center for Applied Ethics today announced a $100,000 grant from Craig Newmark Philanthropies to help digital media outlets and aggregators prioritize and elevate stories affecting our most vulnerable populations. The grant supports the Journalism and Media Ethics program initiative, Keeping Issues in the News (KIN), which will collaboratively develop recommended practices for digital news media and social platforms to keep ongoing issues—those that affect the most vulnerable people—in the news.
— Don Heider, executive director, Markkula Center for Applied Ethics
KIN will bring together journalists, journalism educators, news distribution product teams, and thought leaders in ethnic and community media to develop ethical practices and considerations for reporters, editors, and news distribution platforms.
“Hunger, homelessness, and public health risks due to COVID-19 are all rising across the United States, and news and social media are crucial for ensuring that people recognize these trends and are aware of what they can do to help remedy them,” said Don Heider, executive director, Markkula Center for Applied Ethics. “News outlets can and should keep ongoing issues that affect the most vulnerable people in the news—beyond occasional events or holidays.”
“Some days we see news of major impact to our lives, ongoing issues, which disappear from the news cycle the next day, even though the impact is ongoing,” said Craig Newmark, founder of craigslist and Craig Newmark Philanthropies. “KIN helps solve that by keeping a focus on news that matters.”
The Ethics Center’s Journalism and Media Ethics program is also supported by Democracy Fund, Google News Initiative, the Markkula Foundation, and Facebook Research.
About Craig Newmark Philanthropies
Craig Newmark Philanthropies was created by craigslist founder Craig Newmark to support and connect people and drive broad civic engagement. It works to advance grassroots organizations that are getting stuff done in areas that include trustworthy journalism & the information ecosystem, voter protection, gender diversity in technology, and veterans & military families. For more information, please visit: https://craignewmarkphilanthropies.org/
About the Markkula Center for Applied Ethics
Founded in 1986 with a seed grant and initial endowment from Linda and A.C. “Mike” Markkula Jr., the Markkula Center for Applied Ethics at Santa Clara University brings the traditions of ethical thinking to bear on real world problems. Beyond a full range of programs for the SCU community, the Center also serves professionals in fields from business to health care, from government to the social sector, providing innovative approaches to problems from fake news to privacy protection. Through its website and international collaborations, the Center brings ethical decision-making resources to a global audience. For more information, please visit: https://www.scu.edu/ethics/.
Joel Dibble
Markkula Center for Applied Ethics at Santa Clara Univ.
+ +1 4085545116
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Twitter
Facebook
LinkedIn