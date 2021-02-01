Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
Westminster Barracks / Missing Person - Juvenile

VSP News Release-Incident

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

NEWS RELEASE

       

CASE#: 21B100418

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Sergeant Stacy Corliss                            

STATION: Westminster Barracks                    

CONTACT#: 802-722-4600

DATE/TIME: 01/30/21 at approximately 1254 hours

INCIDENT LOCATION: Main Street, Cavendish, VT

VIOLATION:  Missing Juvenile

MISSING: Allyssa Norman                                                

AGE: 16

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Cavendish, VT

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:  On 01/30/2021 at approximately 1254 hours, Vermont State Police - Westminster began investigating a missing juvenile case out of Cavendish, VT.  Allyssa Norman, 16, was reported to have run away from a residential facility in Cavendish.  Norman is approximately 5'3", 105 lbs, and currently has shoulder length purple and red hair.  She was last seen wearing a grey hoodie, jeans, and black converse sneakers. Anyone with information about the whereabouts of Norman is asked to contact Vermont State Police - Westminster.

SERGEANT STACY CORLISS

Vermont State Police 

B Troop - Westminster Barracks

1330 Westminster Heights Road

Westminster, VT  05346

(802)722-4600

