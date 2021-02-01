Westminster Barracks / Missing Person - Juvenile
STATE OF VERMONT
DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY
VERMONT STATE POLICE
NEWS RELEASE
CASE#: 21B100418
RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Sergeant Stacy Corliss
STATION: Westminster Barracks
CONTACT#: 802-722-4600
DATE/TIME: 01/30/21 at approximately 1254 hours
INCIDENT LOCATION: Main Street, Cavendish, VT
VIOLATION: Missing Juvenile
MISSING: Allyssa Norman
AGE: 16
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Cavendish, VT
SUMMARY OF INCIDENT: On 01/30/2021 at approximately 1254 hours, Vermont State Police - Westminster began investigating a missing juvenile case out of Cavendish, VT. Allyssa Norman, 16, was reported to have run away from a residential facility in Cavendish. Norman is approximately 5'3", 105 lbs, and currently has shoulder length purple and red hair. She was last seen wearing a grey hoodie, jeans, and black converse sneakers. Anyone with information about the whereabouts of Norman is asked to contact Vermont State Police - Westminster.
