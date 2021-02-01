Parental Alienation Conference Announces Dr. Robert A. Evans as a Keynote Speaker
The conference will take place on May 14-16, 2021. Dr. Evans will be presenting “Parental Alienation as an Adverse Childhood Experience (ACEs).”NEW YORK, NEW YORK, UNITED STATES, February 1, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Family Access – Fighting for Children’s Rights and the Steel Partners Foundation today announced that Dr. Robert A. Evans will be one of the keynote speakers for their 2021 virtual parental alienation conference “Helping Courts Understand the Phenomenon of Alienation.” The conference will take place on May 14-16, 2021. Dr. Evans will be presenting “Parental Alienation as an Adverse Childhood Experience (ACEs).”
Dr. Evans is a licensed school psychologist and has been practicing Forensic Psychology for over 30 years throughout the U.S. His forensic services focus almost exclusively on Parental Alienation. He co-authored the book, The Essentials of Parental Alienation Syndrome with Dr. Michael Bone. Drs. Evans and Bone are the co-founders of the National Association of Parental Alienation Specialists (NAOPAS). NAOPAS originally was formed in response to an absence of understanding about the fundamental problem of Parental Alienation. Unfortunately, far too many professions are not as informed about Parental Alienation as they need to be in order to support the legal system in addressing this phenomenon, and NAPOS was formed in response to this dearth of understanding.
Parental Alienation is child abuse. It clearly meets the definition of psychological maltreatment, which has been identified by the American Professional Society on the Abuse of Children (APSAC). Psychological maltreatment has been found through research to have consequences as damaging and, in some cases, worse than physical and sexual abuse. From the research on Adverse Childhood Experiences (ACEs), maltreatment of children can have life-long negative medical and psychological ramifications.
Dr. Evans and Dr. J. Michael Bone are the Keynote speakers for this upcoming conference. The Keynote presentation will delve deeply into the spectrum of Parental Alienation as it is defined as an Adverse Childhood Experience (ACE) potentially contributing to serious physiological and mental disorders. What is significant about this presentation is that the presenters will go beyond correlational associations between children’s adverse experiences and medical consequences. We will highlight research that demonstrates documented causes and effects between psychological maltreatment and medical and mental health disorders. Our goal is that family courts develop the ability to recognize this plague that is affecting so many parents, grandparents, and children.
This virtual conference will focus on presenting effective strategies for family courts to identify parental and grandparental alienation and then deal with the issue. The problem of alienation has challenged family courts for understandable reasons, and the conference will present a toolbox for litigants who must turn to the courts for assistance.
Registration information and conference details are available at www.familyaccessfightingforchildrensrights.org/helping-courts-understand-the-phenomenon-of-alienation-nc-conference.html.
About Family Access – Fighting for Children’s Rights
Our primary concern is the children and grandchildren and then the complete family. Sadly, the children and grandchildren who are alienated from family are being treated as pawns and property. They are neither. They are human beings, and they should not be regarded as such by their parents or any other family member. We contend that it should be illegal to use children as pawns or instruments of spiteful behavior to prevent them from interacting with ALL other family members. Our purpose and goal are to ensure the preservation of extended, traditional family relationships. In the process of this hell on earth called alienation, we need all the knowledge, support, and resources we can get to help our children and grandchildren and then ourselves. Professionals who deal with alienation in helping families will glean much from this website as well. To contact us, please email familyaccessinnc@aol.com.
About Steel Partners Foundation
Steel Partners Foundation was formed in 2001 by Warren Lichtenstein, founder and executive chairman of Steel Partners Holdings L.P. (NYSE: SPLP). Mr. Lichtenstein created Steel Partners Foundation to support philanthropic causes that are close to his heart. As a proud father of two children, he wanted to make a significant impact within the communities where he and his family lives and works, emphasizing causes related to children, education, and sports.
Family Access Elaine J Cobb
Family Access-Fighting for Children's Rights
familyaccessforchildrensrights@gmail.com
Visit us on social media:
Facebook