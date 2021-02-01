Olyflix becomes the first platform for worldwide release of Indian movies at the same time as theaters in India
Olyflix is a platform where producers can release their movies to an audience worldwide.
Since producers in India take the risk to invest their hard-earned money in movies, we came up with a solution to help them generate additional revenue from the overseas market.”CHANTILLY, VA, UNITED STATES, February 1, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Olyflix is an innovative and secure Virtual Theater where film enthusiasts can come and watch new releases as Premium-Video-On-Demand on a pay-per-view basis. Olyflix is also a platform where producers can release their movies to an audience worldwide. The producer can choose which countries and territories to release their movie.
— Salil Sankaran
Our Vision is to be the top digital movie release platform in the world, by enabling viewers to watch new releases anywhere, anytime. CEO and Co-founder Suresh Raj said, “Our business model is to support both producers of films and local theater owners. We want producers to maximize their income so they can continue investing in new films. We decided not to screen new releases in the home countries, where theater income is typically high, to ensure our presence won’t impact the theater business. Theater owners in India will benefit if movies are released simultaneously in theaters in India and on Olyflix outside of India. We have ensured anti-piracy efforts, and the added publicity from our dedicated digital marketing team will benefit the movie in this digital era.”
Olyflix is a highly innovative platform built to help Indian movies reach every corner of the world and provide global viewers the convenience to watch from their homes. Due to the current pandemic and limited availability of theaters and timings, families outside India are reluctant to go to theaters. Besides, the theaters in every country currently give preference to their domestic films, which makes it harder for Indian movies to get more screenings and ideal showtimes. “We anticipate this situation to continue into 2022. Since producers in India take the risk to invest their hard-earned money in movies, we came up with a solution to help them generate additional revenue from the overseas market. The best time for producers to monetize their movies from the overseas market is within 30 days of release in India,” says Salil Sankaran, Chairman and Co-founder of Olyflix.
To protect movie content from being pirated on any online media, anywhere in the world, Olyflix has anti-piracy teams. Olyflix also has a 24x7 call center to provide the best customer support for viewers. Olyflix’s 24x7 technical and engineering support team ensures that viewers have a top-quality viewing experience. Olyflix has a robust social media and marketing team based in both USA and India. Olyflix is taking security and piracy very seriously and gets regular vulnerability assessments and penetration testing conducted. You can find Olyflix at www.olyflix.com, and on all major platforms including Samsung Tizen, Fire TV, LG TV, Android TV, Apple TV, Roku, iPhone, Android, etc.
ABOUT OLYFLIX:
Olyflix is founded by producers and technology executives. Based on the founders' experience as current producers, they have developed a new market for producers to release their content worldwide hassle-free and monetize movies to their full potential. The producers can set a price for their movies in conjunction with our team. This model ensures a maximum return to the producers.
Our Mission is to provide a secure virtual platform to producers, so they can easily release their movies and maximize their financial returns.
