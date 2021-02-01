New Amazon Online Shopping Addiction Study Released
Online Buyers Admitted Dependency and Revealed Problems Caused by Online Buying Habits
In short, online buying addiction is real and prevalent among Amazon online buyers. There is no reason to believe that this might not be found among other online retailers such a Walmart and Target.”CHAPEL HILL, NORTH CAROLINA, UNITED STATES, February 1, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Authentic Strategic Partners today announced the release of a new online shopping addiction study using 600 Amazon.com, Inc.* (Amazon) customers as poll respondents. This research sought to address the issue of potential online buying addiction, particularly during this highly immobilized and isolated COVID-19 time-period. The COVID-19 pandemic time-period has increased Amazon online purchasing by a substantial number of its customers (7 in 10) among poll respondents. These results provide confirmation that Amazon online buyers are currently making these transactions more frequently and in an intensified fashion. The research also revealed an indisputable presence of a significant number of multi-symptom addicted online buyers who admitted their dependency and, for many, revealed that they have experienced serious family or legal problems due to their online buying habits.
— Dr. Richard E. Hunter
Richard E. Hunter, Ph.D. the study’s primary author said, “In short, online buying addiction is real and prevalent among Amazon online buyers. There is no reason to necessarily believe that this phenomenon might not be found as well among other large-scale online retailers such a Walmart and Target.”
The telephone poll was conducted in one day on Dec. 30, 2020, when holiday online shopping was top of mind.
*Disclaimer: The study and its results discussed above were not commissioned, approved or associated in any way with Amazon.com, Inc.
Authentic Strategic Partners, LLC. is a public relations consultancy with offices in Chesterfield, Missouri and Chapel Hill, North Carolina. Its principals are Richard E. Hunter, Ph.D., and Richard A. Nida, Ph.D. www.authenticstrategicpartners.com.
