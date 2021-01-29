Suspects Sought in an Assault with a Dangerous Weapon (Gun) Offense: 600 Block of G Street, Northeast

Detectives from the Metropolitan Police Department’s First District seek the public’s assistance in locating suspects in reference to an Assault with a Dangerous Weapon (Gun) offense that occurred on Thursday, January 28, 2021, in the 600 block of G Street, Northeast.

At approximately 3:36 pm, members of the First District responded to the listed location for the sounds of gunshots. Upon arrival, officers located a juvenile male suffering from a gunshot wound. The victim was transported to an area hospital for treatment of non-life-threatening injuries.

The suspects were captured by a nearby camera and can be seen in the photos below:

Anyone who can identify these individuals or who has knowledge of this incident should take no action but call police at (202) 727-9099 or text your tip to the Department's TEXT TIP LINE at 50411. The Metropolitan Police Department currently offers a reward of up to $10,000 to anyone who provides information that leads to the arrest and conviction of the person or persons responsible for a crime committed in the District of Columbia.