Suspect Sought in an Armed Robbery (Gun) Offense: 4400 Block of Hunt Place, Northeast

Detectives from the Metropolitan Police Department’s Sixth District seek the public’s assistance in identifying and locating a suspect in reference to an Armed Robbery (Gun) offense that occurred on Thursday, January 28, 2021, in the 4400 block of Hunt Place, Northeast.

At approximately 9:14 am, the suspect approached the victim at the listed location. The suspect brandished a handgun and took the victim’s property. The suspect then fled the scene.

The suspect was captured by a surveillance camera and can be seen in the photo below:

Anyone who can identify this suspect or has knowledge of this incident should take no action but call police at (202) 727-9099 or text your tip to the Department's TEXT TIP LINE at 50411. The Metropolitan Police Department currently offers a reward of up to $10,000 to anyone who provides information that leads to the arrest and conviction of the person or persons responsible for a violent crime committed in the District of Columbia.