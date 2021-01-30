This year’s study acknowledges British success in super quick transformational leadership and resilient team work to pivot and deliver success.” — Sandra Macleod, Group CEO, Echo Research

LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, January 30, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- 'Safer cleaner healthier' cleans up at 2020 Britain's Most Admired Company Awards

Halma most admired; Tesco most rated for COVID response

Safety equipment company Halma plc – whose moto is safer, cleaner, healthier - is crowned as Britain’s Most Admired Company in 2020.

In the country’s longest-running corporate reputation survey of its kind, published by Management Today, 300 FTSE directors and financial analysts shared their views of Britain’s leading organisations and how they were seen to be managing and/or resetting in this past year.

Where corporate reputations were seen to do well, and better than others, praise was given for speed, agility, adaptability and ‘maintaining a human touch, putting people first’.

Also asked to rate the most admired company for its response to the pandemic, Tesco took top marks for ‘doing everything they can to serve customers during a difficult time and keep colleagues safe’.

Said Sandra Macleod, CEO of Echo Research the reputation research agency behind the study: “This was the year of the online providers, of the healthcare specialists, and of all those keeping customers and supplies going. This year’s study acknowledges British success in super quick transformational leadership and resilient team work to pivot and deliver success.”

The pandemic upended many things, but not some fundamentals. There was no change in the top three reputation drivers seen as most important among professional stakeholders: the quality of the goods and services, quality of management and financial soundness. Just behind these and more important than before are innovation and inspirational leadership to see organisations through both the health crisis and Brexit.

Of all 254 companies analysed across 26 sectors, the oil & gas sector marked the greatest reputational decline, followed by the hard-hit automotive and hospitality sectors.

