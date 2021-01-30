Groundhogs highlight Springfield Nature Center's February schedule

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. – Whether or not a groundhog can predict spring’s arrival is questionable, but this animal is still an interesting member of Missouri’s wildlife. A virtual program on groundhogs is one of the highlights of the Missouri Department of Conservation’s (MDC) Springfield Conservation Nature Center February schedule. Some programs require registration in advance so it’s important for nature center guests to familiarize themselves with MDC’s event website for the center at www.mdc.mo.gov/southwestevents.

People can learn more about groundhogs at the nature center’s Discover Nature: Naturalist Notes Virtual Series – Great Groundhogs virtual program which is from 2-2:30 p.m. on Feb. 9. This online program will discuss the various aspects of a groundhog’s life, including the fascinating trait of hibernation. This event is for all ages. Register at:

https://mdc-event-web.s3licensing.com/Event/EventDetails/175730

Other February programs at the nature center include:

Little Acorns: Otter Chaos (virtual program); Feb. 3. Learn about the busy lives of otters. For ages 3-6, Two sessions: 10-10:30 a.m. session register at:

https://mdc-event-web.s3licensing.com/Event/EventDetails/175728

1:30-2 p.m. session register at:

https://mdc-event-web.s3licensing.com/Event/EventDetails/175729

Map and Compass (virtual program); Feb. 20, 2-2:45 p.m. Learn how to use compass and read a topographical map. For ages 10-up, register at:

https://mdc-event-web.s3licensing.com/Event/EventDetails/175731

Discover Nature: Best of the Ozarks Virtual Series: Families; Feb. 23, 10-10:30 a.m., learn about areas that can be enjoyed as a family. This is part of the Nature’s Center’s “Best of the Ozarks” virtual series of programs. For all ages, register at:

https://mdc-event-web.s3licensing.com/Event/EventDetails/175732

Nocturnal Animals (virtual program); Feb. 27, 1-1:30 p.m. Learn about some of Missouri’s nocturnal creatures and the adaptations they have for night-time living. For all ages, register at:

https://mdc-event-web.s3licensing.com/Event/EventDetails/175733

Springfield Conservation Nature Center guests can conveniently manage program registration online at www.mdc.mo.gov/SouthwestEvents. The first step to registering for a program is creating a profile. Once that is accomplished, it is easier to sign up for future programs.

The Springfield Conservation Nature Center sends program registration reminders and updates to those who sign up by texting the words “MDC Springfield” to 468311.Sign-up for e-mail updates is available at www.mdc.mo.gov/Events by selecting “Sign Up” under “Stay in touch with MDC.” Updates specific to the Springfield Conservation Nature Center are available under the category “Events and Facility Reminders.”

Find information about monthly programs at www.mdc.mo.gov/SouthwestEvents. The Springfield Conservation Nature Center is located in southeast Springfield at 4601 S. Nature Center Way. People can call for more information about the facility or any of the programs listed above at 417-888-4237.