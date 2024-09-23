MDC and Tower Grove Park team up to host Fall Frolic event Oct. 20

St. LOUIS, Mo.—Nature can be found everywhere . . . even in the middle of a large city like St. Louis. For example, did you know that Tower Grove Park is considered a birding hotspot? Over 164 species of birds have been documented there. Take a stroll through the park and an unexpected animal might pass by at any time – on the ground, in a tree, or up in the sky. Tower Grove Park hosts a wide variety of urban wildlife within its 289-acres.

The Missouri Department of Conservation (MDC) is teaming up with Tower Grove Park and River City Outdoors to help introduce people of all ages to the park’s wildlife at the Fall Frolic Sunday, Oct. 20 from 1 - 5 p.m. This family event is free and open to everyone with no registration required. Enjoy an autumn afternoon connecting to nature and discover the abundance of wild critters that call the city home.

“New this year, visitors will be able to take a short hayride through Tower Grove Park to find the hidden animals along the route,” said MDC Naturalist Rebecca Rodriguez.

The Fall Frolic event will feature interactive activity stations that will explore fun information about animals found in the city. Visitors should first stop by the information/passport table located at the Roman Pavilion to pick up a map and a passport to all the stations. The passport includes a survey about the event.

“When people turn in surveys, families and adults can enter to win one of three themed baskets of goodies: aquatic, garden, or outdoors,” explained Rodriguez. “Children can also pick up a special treat after visiting the activity stations and collecting stamps.”

Rodriguez also said that another new attraction for this year is a rock climbing wall set up by Upper Limits climbing gym. Kids will also enjoy a “no carve” pie pumpkin craft.

Again this year, MDC will host an aquatic animal macroinvertebrate display, owl pellet dissection, urban fishing activity, and an educational station all about mammals, using pelts and skulls. Missouri Stream Team will set up a stream table so visitors can witness the workings of a watershed on a macro scale. Fall Frolic will also feature close encounters with live reptiles, amphibians and even bats. Other activities include “wildlife encounters” with interpreters dressed in animal costumes, as well as informational stations about MDC programs and opportunities.

This year’s Fall Frolic event partners include the Saint Louis Zoo, the Butterfly House, St. Louis Aquarium, Shaw Nature Reserve, EarthWays Center, Forest ReLeaf, St. Louis Area Geocachers Association, Great Rivers Greenway, St. Louis Public Library, World Bird Sanctuary, and St. Louis Wildlife Project, all of which will have a table with interactive displays and activities related to plants, pollinators, and animals in our region.

There will be live music at 2:30 and a story time at 3:30 with St. Louis Public Library. Visitors can enjoy free S’mores at the firepits from 1 - 4:30 p.m., along with hot dogs, apple cider, and hot cocoa, while supplies last.

Learn about urban wildlife and catch some early fall colors at one of St. Louis’ most celebrated parks at the Fall Frolic. Tower Grove Park is in the heart of the City of St. Louis at 4257 Northeast Drive. It lies between Kingshighway and Grand Boulevards. Event will take place at the Roman Pavilion, off Center Cross Drive.

For more information, visit http://short.mdc.mo.gov/4Rw.