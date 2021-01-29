Audio: Sen. Holly Rehder Discusses SB 63
JEFFERSON CITY — State Sen. Holly Rehder, R-Scott City, discusses Senate Bill 63, which would modify provisions relating to the monitoring of certain controlled substances. Her measure was heard in the Missouri Senate Government Accountability and Fiscal Oversight Committee this week.
Rehder-Podcast-012821 (2:49)
- Senator Rehder says Senate Bill 63 would modify provisions relating to the monitoring of certain controlled substances. Rehder-1-012821 (:29)
- Senator Rehder adds a statewide prescription drug-monitoring plan would eliminate the need to rely on the St. Louis County model. Rehder-2-012821 (:30)
- Senator Rehder also says a statewide PDMP would be overseen by a private board. Rehder-3-012821 (:32)