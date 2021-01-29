Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
News Search

There were 299 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 204,461 in the last 365 days.

Audio: Sen. Holly Rehder Discusses SB 63

JEFFERSON CITY — State Sen. Holly Rehder, R-Scott City, discusses Senate Bill 63, which would modify provisions relating to the monitoring of certain controlled substances. Her measure was heard in the Missouri Senate Government Accountability and Fiscal Oversight Committee this week.

 

To download audio, please right-click on the file name and select ‘Save Target As’:

Rehder-Podcast-012821  (2:49)  Q: to turn around.

  1. Senator Rehder says Senate Bill 63 would modify provisions relating to the monitoring of certain controlled substances. Rehder-1-012821  (:29)  Q: it’s 87 percent.
  2. Senator Rehder adds a statewide prescription drug-monitoring plan would eliminate the need to rely on the St. Louis County model. Rehder-2-012821  (:30)  Q: get it done.
  3. Senator Rehder also says a statewide PDMP would be overseen by a private board. Rehder-3-012821  (:32)  Q: to turn around.

You just read:

Audio: Sen. Holly Rehder Discusses SB 63

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.