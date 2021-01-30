State of Vermont

Department of Public Safety

Vermont State Police

Rutland Barracks

Press Release – Highway / Traffic Notification

VT RT 103 in Wallingford near the intersection with Old Turnpike Rd is reduced to one lane at this time due to a motor vehicle incident. SB lane is currently closed. Specific details are not available at this time, updates will be provided as appropriate. Motorists should expect delays in the area.

Please drive carefully.