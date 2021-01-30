RE: VT RT 103
Roadway is open
From: Sheehan, Nicholas Sent: Saturday, January 30, 2021 9:43 AM To: DPS - Roadway Alert <DPS.RoadwayAlert@vermont.gov> Cc: DPS - B1 Disp <DPS.B1Disp@vermont.gov> Subject: VT RT 103
State of Vermont
Department of Public Safety
Vermont State Police
Rutland Barracks
Press Release – Highway / Traffic Notification
VT RT 103 in Wallingford near the intersection with Old Turnpike Rd is reduced to one lane at this time due to a motor vehicle incident. SB lane is currently closed. Specific details are not available at this time, updates will be provided as appropriate. Motorists should expect delays in the area.
Please drive carefully.