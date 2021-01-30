PennDOT to Replace Route 63 (Red Lion Road) Culvert over Huntingdon Valley Creek in Lower Moreland Township

King of Prussia, PA – Construction is scheduled to begin on Monday, February 15, on a project to replace the culvert carrying Route 63 (Red Lion Road) over Huntingdon Valley Creek in Lower Moreland Township, Montgomery County, the Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) announced today.

Due to the nature of construction, Route 63 (Red Lion Road) will be closed and detoured 24/7 between Philmont Avenue and Dale Road beginning Monday, February 15, through the completion of the project scheduled for mid-July.

During the closure, Route 63 (Red Lion Road) motorists will be directed to use Philmont Avenue and Pine Road. Local access will be maintained up to the construction zone. Trucks, which may not turn right from Philmont Avenue onto Pine Road, will be directed use Philmont Avenue, Byberry Road, and Pine Road.

PennDOT’s contractor will replace the existing 92-year-old structure that is 14 feet long and 20 feet wide with a new wider precast concrete arch culvert that will be 14 feet long and 50 feet wide. The added width will improve traffic flow for the on average 13,082 vehicles that travel over the structure daily. Other improvements include storm water management, signalization, sidewalk and ADA curb ramp upgrades.

Work on this project will be in accordance with Centers for Disease Control and state Department of Health guidance as well as a project-specific COVID-19 safety plan, which will include protocols for social distancing, use of face coverings, personal and job-site cleaning protocols, management of entries to the jobsite, special signage and relevant training.

Route 63 (Red Lion Road) culvert is one of five structures in Chester, Montgomery and Delaware counties that PennDOT is repairing under a $4,948,703 project.

Structures completed under this project include:

Kaolin Road Bridge over the west branch of Red Clay Creek in Kennett Township, Chester County; and

Concord Road over Green Creek in Concord Township, Delaware County.

The other structures included in this bridge replacement/rehabilitation project include the following:

Mansion Road over the south branch of French Creek in Warwick Township, Chester County. Built in 1904, Mansion Road Bridge (Brower’s Bridge) is listed with the National Register of Historic Places and a part of the Reading Furnace Historic District; and Route 320 (Trinity Lane) over Gulph Mills Creek in Upper Merion Township, Montgomery County. Built in 1789, the Trinity Lane Bridge is also listed with the National Register of Historic Places and noted as the fifth oldest bridge in the Unites States of America.

J.D. Eckman, Inc. of Atglen, Chester County, is the general contractor on this bridge improvement project that is financed with 100 percent state funds. Work on the entire project is expected to be completed in early fall 2021.

