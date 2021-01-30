Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
Core Boring Work Scheduled Next Week Near Benezette

The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) is advising motorists that traffic delays should be expected next week on Winslow Hill Road (Township Road 520) near Benezette in Elk County. 

Starting Monday, February 1 and running through Wednesday, February 3, crews will be taking core borings on Winslow Hill Road between Second Street and Dewey Road. Obtaining the samples is needed in relation to a future roadway improvement project. All work is weather and schedule dependent.

In order to perform the work, an alternating traffic pattern will be enforced by flaggers in the roadway. Drivers should anticipate short travel delays as this work takes place during daylight hours. Flagging and traffic stops could take place at various locations along Winslow Hill Road.

PennDOT encourages drivers to “Know before they go” and to check conditions on more than 40,000 roadway miles by visiting  www.511PA.com. 511PA is free, available 24 hours a day, and provides traffic delay warnings, weather forecasts, traffic speed information, and access to more than 1,000 traffic cameras.

511PA is also available through a smartphone application for iPhone and Android devices, by calling 5-1-1, or by following regional Twitter alerts accessible on the 511PA website.

Subscribe to PennDOT news in Cameron, Centre, Clearfield, Clinton, Elk, Juniata, McKean, Mifflin, and Potter counties at www.penndot.gov/District2.

For regional updates on Twitter, follow www.twitter.com\511PAStateCOLL

MEDIA CONTACT:  Marla Fannin (814) 765-0423, Timothy Nebgen (814) 765-0598                                   # # #

