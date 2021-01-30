Northbound Route 28 Overnight Lane Closure Tonight in Pittsburgh

​

Pittsburgh, PA – PennDOT District 11 is announcing water line work on Route 28 in the City of Pittsburgh, Allegheny County will occur tonight, Friday night, January 29 weather permitting.

A single-lane closure will occur on northbound Route 28 in the area of the 40th Street Bridge as crews conduct water line repair work from 7 p.m. Friday night through 7 p.m. Saturday evening.

PennDOT is not involved in this work and is providing this information as a public service announcement only. For further information contact Jeff Bradshaw at 412-915-5039 .

MEDIA CONTACT: Steve Cowan, 412-429-5010

