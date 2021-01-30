Northbound I-579 Overnight Lane Restrictions Next Week in Pittsburgh

​

Pittsburgh, PA – PennDOT District 11 is announcing overnight lane restrictions on the I-579 “Cap” Urban Connector project in the City of Pittsburgh, Allegheny County, will continue next week, Monday through Friday nights, February 1-5 weather permitting.

Single-lane and shoulder restrictions will occur on northbound I-579 between the Bedford Avenue and Webster Avenue bridges from 8 p.m. to 6 a.m. each night. No restrictions will occur on southbound I-579. Crews will continue conduit and lighting installation work.

The $29.34 million project, sponsored by the City of Pittsburgh and the Sports and Exhibition Authority, consists of the construction of a structure spanning I-579 to link downtown Pittsburgh and the Hill District. In part, the Cap project will create a new three-acre greenspace which will include pedestrian pathways, bicycle routes, rain gardens for stormwater management, and design elements from neighborhood artists. Additional construction activities include retrofitting existing retaining walls and bridges to accommodate the new structure, roadway reconstruction, drainage improvements, traffic signals, highway lighting, ITS, and landscaping. For additional details on the project including information on sustainability, funding, and public input please visit http://www.pgh-sea.com/ and select I-579 CAP from the navigation bar.

The Joseph B. Fay Company is the prime contractor.

To help keep motorists informed as work progresses, PennDOT has created an email distribution list for I-579 Crosstown Boulevard traffic advisories and construction updates. Enroll by sending email addresses to stcowan@pa.gov. Please write “Subscribe – I-579 Cap Project” in the subject line.

Motorists can check conditions on more than 40,000 roadway miles, including color-coded winter conditions on 2,900 miles, by visiting www.511PA.com. 511PA, which is free and available 24 hours a day, provides traffic delay warnings, weather forecasts, traffic speed information, and access to more than 1,000 traffic cameras.

511PA is also available through a smartphone application for iPhone and Android devices, by calling 5-1-1, or by following regional twitter alerts accessible on the 511PA website.

MEDIA CONTACT: Steve Cowan, 412-429-5010

# # #