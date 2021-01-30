Northbound Route 65 Daylight Lane Restriction Begins Monday in Freedom

​

Pittsburgh, PA – PennDOT District 11 is announcing drilling operations on northbound Route 65 in Freedom Borough, Beaver County, will begin Monday, February 1 weather permitting.

Drilling operations will occur periodically from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. daily through late April in the area between Route 65 and 3rd Avenue near 5th Street. To allow the work to occur, a single-lane restriction on northbound Route 65 will be required. Crews from Jet Jack, Inc. will conduct the drilling for waterline work.

Please use caution if traveling in the area.

MEDIA CONTACT: Steve Cowan, 412-429-5010

