Northbound Route 65 Daylight Lane Restriction Begins Monday in Freedom

Pittsburgh, PA – PennDOT District 11 is announcing drilling operations on northbound Route 65 in Freedom Borough, Beaver County, will begin Monday, February 1 weather permitting.

Drilling operations will occur periodically from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. daily through late April in the area between Route 65 and 3rd Avenue near 5th Street. To allow the work to occur, a single-lane restriction on northbound Route 65 will be required.  Crews from Jet Jack, Inc. will conduct the drilling for waterline work.

Please use caution if traveling in the area.

Motorists can check conditions on more than 40,000 roadway miles, including color-coded winter conditions on 2,900 miles, by visiting www.511PA.com. 511PA, which is free and available 24 hours a day, provides traffic delay warnings, weather forecasts, traffic speed information, and access to more than 1,000 traffic cameras.

511PA is also available through a smartphone application for iPhone and Android devices, by calling 5-1-1, or by following regional twitter alerts accessible on the 511PA website.

MEDIA CONTACT: Steve Cowan, 412-429-5010

# # #

