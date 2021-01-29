Secretary’s Environmental Justice and Equity Advisory Board to meet February 22

RALEIGH – The North Carolina Department of Environmental Quality Secretary’s Environmental Justice and Equity Advisory Board will hold its meeting Monday, February 22, remotely via teleconference. The public is invited to listen to the meeting online or by phone.
