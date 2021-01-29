Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
NYC Indoor Dining to Reopen on Valentine’s Day

Change Takes Effect Assuming COVID-19 Positivity Rate Continues on Its Current Trajectory; Guidance Available Here

 

Receptions Can Take Place Under Strict State Guidance Starting March 15

    

8,357 Patient Hospitalizations Statewide

 

1,543 Patients in the ICU; 1,012 Intubated

 

Statewide Positivity Rate is 4.65%

 

151 COVID-19 Deaths in New York State Yesterday

Governor Andrew M. Cuomo today announced that assuming New York State's COVID-19 infection rate stays on its current trajectory, indoor dining in New York City can reopen at 25 percent capacity on Valentine's Day. The reopening will be subject to strict state guidance, which can be found here.

 

 

The Governor also announced that marriage receptions will be able to resume in accordance with state guidance on March 15. Events must be approved by the local health department. There will be a 50 percent capacity limit and no more than 150 people can attend the event. All patrons must be tested prior to the event. 

 

"As data on infection rates and hospitalizations continue to improve, we must begin taking steps to jumpstart our economic recovery as long as public health can be protected," Governor Cuomo said. "The restaurant industry is the lifeblood of New York City and the economic hardship they have endured at the hands of COVID is nothing short of tragic. Thankfully, if our current trajectory holds, we will be able to reopen New York City dining at 25 percent capacity on Valentine's Day. This doesn't only give us more time to stamp out the virus even further, but also gives restaurants ample notice to begin preparing for a reopening. This is a great development, but we cannot become complacent now - we must all continue to do our part to keep beating back COVID so we can continue re-opening our economy and get back to normal."

 

Today's data is summarized briefly below: 

 

  • Test Results Reported - 270,518
  • Total Positive - 12,579
  • Percent Positive - 4.65%
  • Patient Hospitalization - 8,357 (-163)
  • Patients Newly Admitted - 997 
  • Hospital Counties - 56
  • Number ICU - 1,543 (-41)
  • Number ICU with Intubation - 1,012 (-12)
  • Total Discharges - 125,909 (+933)
  • Deaths - 151
  • Total Deaths - 34,893

 

 

The regional hospital bed capacity and occupancy numbers, including the number of hospitalizations as a percent of the region's population, is as follows:

 

Region

COVID Patients Currently in Hospital in Region

COVID Patients as Percent of Region Population

Percent of Hospital Beds Available Within 7 Days Under Surge Plan

Capital Region

447

0.04%

24%

Central New York

213

0.03%

30%

Finger Lakes

596

0.05%

33%

Long Island

1,489

0.05%

29%

Mid-Hudson

1,015

0.04%

41%

Mohawk Valley

236

0.05%

24%

New York City

3,621

0.04%

31%

North Country

95

0.02%

52%

Southern Tier

243

0.04%

43%

Western New York

402

0.03%

36%

Statewide

8,357

0.04%

33%

 

The regional ICU bed capacity and occupancy numbers are as follows:

 

Region

Total ICU Beds in Region

Total Occupied ICU Beds in Region

Percent of ICU Beds Available in Region (7-day Avg)

Capital Region

255

201

21%

Central New York

262

189

28%

Finger Lakes

397

299

24%

Long Island

852

681

20%

Mid-Hudson

689

434

38%

Mohawk Valley

133

99

25%

New York City

2,572

2,075

21%

North Country

61

37

40%

Southern Tier

127

89

35%

Western New York

544

327

40%

Statewide

5,892

4,431

26%

 

Each region's 7-day average percentage of positive test results reported over the last three days is as follows: 

 

REGION

TUESDAY

WEDNESDAY

THURSDAY

Capital Region

6.16%

5.97%

5.50%

Central New York

4.31%

3.96%

3.67%

Finger Lakes

4.85%

4.67%

4.37%

Long Island

6.83%

6.70%

6.51%

Mid-Hudson

6.70%

6.49%

6.27%

Mohawk Valley

6.02%

5.65%

5.19%

New York City

5.39%

5.32%

5.27%

North Country

6.45%

6.44%

6.03%

Southern Tier

2.72%

2.60%

2.36%

Western New York

5.54%

5.54%

5.41%

Statewide

5.64%

5.52%

5.35%

 

Each New York City borough's 7-day average percentage of positive test results reported over the last three days is as follows: 

 

BOROUGH

TUESDAY

WEDNESDAY

THURSDAY

Bronx

6.98%

7.13%

7.06%

Brooklyn

5.54%

5.58%

5.57%

Manhattan

3.36%

3.43%

3.47%

Queens

5.73%

5.89%

5.80%

Staten Island

5.64%

5.58%

5.53%

 

Of the 1,387,059 total individuals who tested positive for the virus, the geographic breakdown is as follows:

 

County

Total Positive

New Positive

Albany

18,359

170

Allegany

2,541

9

Broome

12,509

143

Cattaraugus

3,740

27

Cayuga

4,841

24

Chautauqua

6,341

62

Chemung

5,998

20

Chenango

2,049

48

Clinton

2,636

53

Columbia

2,907

54

Cortland

2,805

12

Delaware

1,197

18

Dutchess

18,749

196

Erie

56,576

496

Essex

1,091

13

Franklin

1,465

37

Fulton

2,511

47

Genesee

3,995

26

Greene

2,314

34

Hamilton

195

1

Herkimer

4,147

56

Jefferson

3,845

43

Lewis

1,726

13

Livingston

2,987

29

Madison

3,426

23

Monroe

47,464

269

Montgomery

2,615

70

Nassau

126,604

1,234

Niagara

13,482

132

NYC

588,331

5,780

Oneida

18,133

76

Onondaga

29,690

102

Ontario

5,116

36

Orange

31,626

248

Orleans

2,146

33

Oswego

5,356

35

Otsego

1,965

25

Putnam

7,239

68

Rensselaer

7,807

87

Rockland

34,174

179

Saratoga

10,390

86

Schenectady

9,602

73

Schoharie

1,012

9

Schuyler

790

11

Seneca

1,379

20

St. Lawrence

4,289

68

Steuben

4,940

26

Suffolk

141,354

1,241

Sullivan

4,154

32

Tioga

2,441

10

Tompkins

2,944

27

Ulster

8,615

82

Warren

2,417

32

Washington

1,818

33

Wayne

4,052

29

Westchester

92,794

732

Wyoming

2,440

31

Yates

930

9

 

Yesterday, 151 New Yorkers died due to COVID-19 in New York State, bringing the total to 34,893. A geographic breakdown is as follows, by county of residence:

 

Deaths by County of Residence

County

New Deaths

Allegany

1

Bronx

9

Broome

1

Cattaraugus

2

Chautauqua

3

Chenango

2

Columbia

2

Dutchess

5

Erie

7

Fulton

1

Herkimer

3

Kings

20

Livingston

1

Manhattan

18

Monroe

6

Nassau

8

Niagara

1

Oneida

5

Onondaga

1

Ontario

1

Orleans

1

Putnam

1

Queens

13

Richmond

2

Rockland

2

Saratoga

3

Schenectady

2

St. Lawrence

1

Steuben

1

Suffolk

14

Tompkins

1

Ulster

1

Washington

2

Westchester

9

Yates

1

 

You just read:

Distribution channels:


