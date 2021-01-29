NYC Indoor Dining to Reopen on Valentine’s Day
Change Takes Effect Assuming COVID-19 Positivity Rate Continues on Its Current Trajectory; Guidance Available Here
Receptions Can Take Place Under Strict State Guidance Starting March 15
8,357 Patient Hospitalizations Statewide
1,543 Patients in the ICU; 1,012 Intubated
Statewide Positivity Rate is 4.65%
151 COVID-19 Deaths in New York State Yesterday
Governor Andrew M. Cuomo today announced that assuming New York State's COVID-19 infection rate stays on its current trajectory, indoor dining in New York City can reopen at 25 percent capacity on Valentine's Day. The reopening will be subject to strict state guidance, which can be found here.
The Governor also announced that marriage receptions will be able to resume in accordance with state guidance on March 15. Events must be approved by the local health department. There will be a 50 percent capacity limit and no more than 150 people can attend the event. All patrons must be tested prior to the event.
"As data on infection rates and hospitalizations continue to improve, we must begin taking steps to jumpstart our economic recovery as long as public health can be protected," Governor Cuomo said. "The restaurant industry is the lifeblood of New York City and the economic hardship they have endured at the hands of COVID is nothing short of tragic. Thankfully, if our current trajectory holds, we will be able to reopen New York City dining at 25 percent capacity on Valentine's Day. This doesn't only give us more time to stamp out the virus even further, but also gives restaurants ample notice to begin preparing for a reopening. This is a great development, but we cannot become complacent now - we must all continue to do our part to keep beating back COVID so we can continue re-opening our economy and get back to normal."
Today's data is summarized briefly below:
- Test Results Reported - 270,518
- Total Positive - 12,579
- Percent Positive - 4.65%
- Patient Hospitalization - 8,357 (-163)
- Patients Newly Admitted - 997
- Hospital Counties - 56
- Number ICU - 1,543 (-41)
- Number ICU with Intubation - 1,012 (-12)
- Total Discharges - 125,909 (+933)
- Deaths - 151
- Total Deaths - 34,893
The regional hospital bed capacity and occupancy numbers, including the number of hospitalizations as a percent of the region's population, is as follows:
|
Region
|
COVID Patients Currently in Hospital in Region
|
COVID Patients as Percent of Region Population
|
Percent of Hospital Beds Available Within 7 Days Under Surge Plan
|
Capital Region
|
447
|
0.04%
|
24%
|
Central New York
|
213
|
0.03%
|
30%
|
Finger Lakes
|
596
|
0.05%
|
33%
|
Long Island
|
1,489
|
0.05%
|
29%
|
Mid-Hudson
|
1,015
|
0.04%
|
41%
|
Mohawk Valley
|
236
|
0.05%
|
24%
|
New York City
|
3,621
|
0.04%
|
31%
|
North Country
|
95
|
0.02%
|
52%
|
Southern Tier
|
243
|
0.04%
|
43%
|
Western New York
|
402
|
0.03%
|
36%
|
Statewide
|
8,357
|
0.04%
|
33%
The regional ICU bed capacity and occupancy numbers are as follows:
|
Region
|
Total ICU Beds in Region
|
Total Occupied ICU Beds in Region
|
Percent of ICU Beds Available in Region (7-day Avg)
|
Capital Region
|
255
|
201
|
21%
|
Central New York
|
262
|
189
|
28%
|
Finger Lakes
|
397
|
299
|
24%
|
Long Island
|
852
|
681
|
20%
|
Mid-Hudson
|
689
|
434
|
38%
|
Mohawk Valley
|
133
|
99
|
25%
|
New York City
|
2,572
|
2,075
|
21%
|
North Country
|
61
|
37
|
40%
|
Southern Tier
|
127
|
89
|
35%
|
Western New York
|
544
|
327
|
40%
|
Statewide
|
5,892
|
4,431
|
26%
Each region's 7-day average percentage of positive test results reported over the last three days is as follows:
|
REGION
|
TUESDAY
|
WEDNESDAY
|
THURSDAY
|
Capital Region
|
6.16%
|
5.97%
|
5.50%
|
Central New York
|
4.31%
|
3.96%
|
3.67%
|
Finger Lakes
|
4.85%
|
4.67%
|
4.37%
|
Long Island
|
6.83%
|
6.70%
|
6.51%
|
Mid-Hudson
|
6.70%
|
6.49%
|
6.27%
|
Mohawk Valley
|
6.02%
|
5.65%
|
5.19%
|
New York City
|
5.39%
|
5.32%
|
5.27%
|
North Country
|
6.45%
|
6.44%
|
6.03%
|
Southern Tier
|
2.72%
|
2.60%
|
2.36%
|
Western New York
|
5.54%
|
5.54%
|
5.41%
|
Statewide
|
5.64%
|
5.52%
|
5.35%
Each New York City borough's 7-day average percentage of positive test results reported over the last three days is as follows:
|
BOROUGH
|
TUESDAY
|
WEDNESDAY
|
THURSDAY
|
Bronx
|
6.98%
|
7.13%
|
7.06%
|
Brooklyn
|
5.54%
|
5.58%
|
5.57%
|
Manhattan
|
3.36%
|
3.43%
|
3.47%
|
Queens
|
5.73%
|
5.89%
|
5.80%
|
Staten Island
|
5.64%
|
5.58%
|
5.53%
Of the 1,387,059 total individuals who tested positive for the virus, the geographic breakdown is as follows:
|
County
|
Total Positive
|
New Positive
|
Albany
|
18,359
|
170
|
Allegany
|
2,541
|
9
|
Broome
|
12,509
|
143
|
Cattaraugus
|
3,740
|
27
|
Cayuga
|
4,841
|
24
|
Chautauqua
|
6,341
|
62
|
Chemung
|
5,998
|
20
|
Chenango
|
2,049
|
48
|
Clinton
|
2,636
|
53
|
Columbia
|
2,907
|
54
|
Cortland
|
2,805
|
12
|
Delaware
|
1,197
|
18
|
Dutchess
|
18,749
|
196
|
Erie
|
56,576
|
496
|
Essex
|
1,091
|
13
|
Franklin
|
1,465
|
37
|
Fulton
|
2,511
|
47
|
Genesee
|
3,995
|
26
|
Greene
|
2,314
|
34
|
Hamilton
|
195
|
1
|
Herkimer
|
4,147
|
56
|
Jefferson
|
3,845
|
43
|
Lewis
|
1,726
|
13
|
Livingston
|
2,987
|
29
|
Madison
|
3,426
|
23
|
Monroe
|
47,464
|
269
|
Montgomery
|
2,615
|
70
|
Nassau
|
126,604
|
1,234
|
Niagara
|
13,482
|
132
|
NYC
|
588,331
|
5,780
|
Oneida
|
18,133
|
76
|
Onondaga
|
29,690
|
102
|
Ontario
|
5,116
|
36
|
Orange
|
31,626
|
248
|
Orleans
|
2,146
|
33
|
Oswego
|
5,356
|
35
|
Otsego
|
1,965
|
25
|
Putnam
|
7,239
|
68
|
Rensselaer
|
7,807
|
87
|
Rockland
|
34,174
|
179
|
Saratoga
|
10,390
|
86
|
Schenectady
|
9,602
|
73
|
Schoharie
|
1,012
|
9
|
Schuyler
|
790
|
11
|
Seneca
|
1,379
|
20
|
St. Lawrence
|
4,289
|
68
|
Steuben
|
4,940
|
26
|
Suffolk
|
141,354
|
1,241
|
Sullivan
|
4,154
|
32
|
Tioga
|
2,441
|
10
|
Tompkins
|
2,944
|
27
|
Ulster
|
8,615
|
82
|
Warren
|
2,417
|
32
|
Washington
|
1,818
|
33
|
Wayne
|
4,052
|
29
|
Westchester
|
92,794
|
732
|
Wyoming
|
2,440
|
31
|
Yates
|
930
|
9
Yesterday, 151 New Yorkers died due to COVID-19 in New York State, bringing the total to 34,893. A geographic breakdown is as follows, by county of residence:
Deaths by County of Residence
|
County
|
New Deaths
|
Allegany
|
1
|
Bronx
|
9
|
Broome
|
1
|
Cattaraugus
|
2
|
Chautauqua
|
3
|
Chenango
|
2
|
Columbia
|
2
|
Dutchess
|
5
|
Erie
|
7
|
Fulton
|
1
|
Herkimer
|
3
|
Kings
|
20
|
Livingston
|
1
|
Manhattan
|
18
|
Monroe
|
6
|
Nassau
|
8
|
Niagara
|
1
|
Oneida
|
5
|
Onondaga
|
1
|
Ontario
|
1
|
Orleans
|
1
|
Putnam
|
1
|
Queens
|
13
|
Richmond
|
2
|
Rockland
|
2
|
Saratoga
|
3
|
Schenectady
|
2
|
St. Lawrence
|
1
|
Steuben
|
1
|
Suffolk
|
14
|
Tompkins
|
1
|
Ulster
|
1
|
Washington
|
2
|
Westchester
|
9
|
Yates
|
1