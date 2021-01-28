2021-01-28 15:20:34.347 Alexandria $1 Million Mega Millions Prize Claimed

Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
As the jackpot grew to what would become the second-highest in the game’s history, Debora Smith of Keokuk, Iowa, purchased a Missouri Lottery ticket for the Jan. 12 Mega Millions drawing. That ticket turned out to be worth $1 million.  

Smith purchased the winning ticket at Ayerco, 36430 Highway 61, in Alexandria. The ticket matched all five white-ball numbers drawn that night –   12, 14, 26, 28 and 33 – to win the $1 million “Match 5” prize.

In FY20, players in Clark County – where the winning ticket was sold – won more than $1.7 million in Missouri Lottery prizes, retailers received $171,550 in commissions and bonuses, and more than $222,000 in Lottery proceeds went to education programs in the county.

All Missouri Lottery offices are currently open – by appointment only – for claims of $600 or more. Winning tickets may also be claimed by mail.  

