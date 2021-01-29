2021-01-29 14:19:47.82 Pulaski County Couple Win $50,000 Powerball Prize

Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
Pulaski County Couple Win $50,000 Powerball Prize

Vivian and Larry Hudspeth of Laquey claimed a $50,000 Powerball prize from the Jan. 20 drawing. Their winning ticket matched four out of the five white-ball numbers, as well as the Powerball number drawn to win the $50,000 prize. 

The winning numbers on Jan. 20 were 40, 53, 60, 68 and 69 with a Powerball number of 22. The Hudspeth’s win marked the 269th time Missouri Lottery players have won a $50,000 Powerball prize since 2015. 

The winning ticket was purchased at Interstate Food Mart, 26075 Highway 17, in Waynesville.

In FY20, players in Pulaski County won more than $9.4 million in Missouri Lottery prizes. Retailers received more than $872,000 in commissions and bonuses, and an additional $1.1 million went to education programs in the county.

Saturday night’s Powerball jackpot is estimated at $30 million. 

