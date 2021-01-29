2021-01-29 14:54:39.847 Imperial Woman Wins $100,000 Scratchers Prize

Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
Deborah Niemann purchased a Missouri Lottery “Fat Wallet” Scratchers ticket that contained one of the game’s top prizes of $100,000. She bought the winning ticket at Midwest Petroleum, 3910 Jeffco Blvd., in Arnold.   

“Fat Wallet” is a $5 Scratchers game with more than $4.6 million in unclaimed prizes, including three additional top prizes of $100,000.

In FY20, players in Jefferson County – where the winning ticket was sold – won more than $34.5 million in Missouri Lottery prizes, retailers received more than $3.2 million in commissions and bonuses, and more than $10.3 million in Lottery proceeds went to education programs in the county.

All Missouri Lottery offices are currently open – by appointment only – for claims of $600 or more. Winning tickets may also be claimed by mail.  

