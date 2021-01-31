Aruma Labs teams up with Applied Cannabis Research for endometriosis observational study

Australia’s leading contract research organization focused on medicinal cannabis treatments

200 women to take part to monitor the safety & efficacy of medical cannabis as a management option for refractory chronic pain, a common endometriosis symptom.

SYDNEY, NSW, AUSTRALIA, January 31, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Applied Cannabis Research is pleased to announce Aruma Labs (Aruma) has joined Australia’s longest running observational study of medicinal cannabis products, the CA Clinics Observational Study (CACOS*), with a focus on collecting data from patients with endometriosis.

Endometriosis is a notoriously painful condition affecting more than 11% of Australian women, according to Endometriosis Australia. It is characterised by the presence of endometrial tissue, normally found inside the uterus, in other areas of the abdomen. The reduction in quality of life for women with endometriosis has been estimated at A$4 billion per annum (Ernst & Young (2019): The Cost of Endometriosis in Australia Report).

200 women will participate in the study to monitor the safety and efficacy of medicinal cannabis as an adjunct treatment and management option for refractory chronic pain, a common symptom of endometriosis.

KEY HIGHLIGHTS:

-200 Australian women will be recruited to participate in Applied Cannabis Research’s endometriosis observational study through CA Clinics

-Endometriosis is estimated to affect more than 11% of Australian women and the reduced quality of life is estimated to result in a societal cost of $4 billion a year

-Aruma will include their medicinal cannabis products in the study, and Applied Cannabis Research will collect data about its safety and efficacy, as well as tracking pain and quality of life (QOL) outcomes in patients prescribed an Aruma product

-The Endometriosis Study is a sub-study of CACOS, an observational study on the health outcomes of 3,000 patients nationwide at CA Clinics that are prescribed medicinal cannabis products for treatment of refractory conditions

Louis Williams, CEO of Aruma commented:

“Research shows that women with endometriosis often may wait up to eight years before they receive a diagnosis. During that time, they can suffer debilitating pain, depression, and a diminished quality of life. Our aim, through this partnership with Applied Cannabis Research, is to collect patient-reported data to understand whether our unique formulations have potential as a safe and effective treatment option in the ongoing management of the pain that often accompanies endometriosis. Aruma is committed to helping find solutions for patients that make a real and tangible difference to their lives.”

Dr John Barlow, Principal Investigator at Applied Cannabis Research commented: “Endometriosis is a chronic and debilitating condition affecting approximately 11% of women. It is characterized by infertility and chronic pelvic pain, yet treatment options remain limited. Medicinal cannabis is increasingly being used for the treatment of refractory pain but its efficacy as a therapeutic for endometrial pain is unknown. This observational study will first demonstrate the efficacy of cannabis to treat endometrial pain as well as indicating which cannabinoid formulations are the most potent.”

Dr Mark Hardy, Addiction Specialist and Medical Director at CA Clinics said:

“Chronic pain associated with endometriosis is a complex and debilitating problem for millions of women worldwide. The positive impacts of medical cannabis on pain are potent enough to consider medical cannabis as a pain management option, adjunct to current treatments. Cannabinoids are being researched for their impact on the processes of angiogenesis, a key aspect of the pathology of endometriosis, as well as their anti-inflammatory properties. The evidence-based research of CACOS is essential for better treatment and health outcomes.”

Dr Davina Hiley, CA Clinics, added:

"Many women suffer from distressing endometriosis symptoms. Common treatments such as hormonal therapy, analgesia, anti-inflammatories or even surgical intervention are often ongoing, and have their own set of risks and side effects. There's therefore a need to consider other therapeutic management options such as medicinal cannabis.”

Healthcare professionals and eligible patients over the age of 18 seeking more details regarding the Endometriosis Study or medicinal cannabis treatment pathways can contact CA Clinics at 1300 991 477 info@caclinics.com.au

ABOUT ARUMA

Aruma is an Australian Life Sciences company that specialises in the research, development and production of high quality, cannabinoid-based therapeutics to treat unmet medical needs. Aruma aims to inspire hope and deliver therapeutic benefits for patient’s seeking safe, reliable alternative treatment options to traditional therapies.

*ABOUT CACOS (CA Clinics Observational Study)

CACOS aims to collect observational data on safety and health-related outcomes in patients being prescribed medicinal cannabis products through CA Clinics. It is an observational study that collects information from patients and their treating doctors about their health-related quality of life and any adverse events experienced with medicinal cannabis treatment. CACOS includes different products, from which data is being collected to describe and evaluate medicinal cannabis for a wide range of refractory conditions.

ABOUT APPLIED CANNABIS RESEARCH

Applied Cannabis Research, a division of Southern Cannabis Holdings, is a specialist contract research organisation providing research expertise and services to medicinal cannabis companies and others interested in the medicinal cannabis field. info@appliedcannabisresearch.com.au, (+61) 2 8294 6406 @CannabisApplied