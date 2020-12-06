Australia’s Medicinal Cannabis Network CA Clinics Expands Specialist Services to Oncology

CA Clinics

Addition of specialist oncology services improves team approach to chronic illness treatment and adds to our "whole of person' philosophy of care

SYDNEY, NSW, AUSTRALIA, December 6, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- CA Clinics, Australia’s first medicinal cannabis clinic network, is excited to announce that its lineup of specialist offerings has been expanded to oncology.

The addition of a highly qualified medical oncologist to CA Clinics’ expert team will increase access and comprehensive care for cancer patients seeking alternative treatment options such as medicinal cannabis.

Medical Oncologist Professor Sankha Mitra (MBBS.MS.DNB.FRCS.FRCR.CCST UK MA Medical Education. UK. FRACP) has multiple decades of clinical experience and will be available via Telehealth. He is currently Clinical Director for Cancer Services for Rural SA Health. For the past 2 years he has been expanding Cancer Services safely across a population of 500,000 in 15 chemotherapy units and 26 hospitals across Country Health SA.

The appointment of Professor Sankha will help CA Clinics embrace the next era of growth for the clinic network by providing patients with conditions such as cancer a streamlined and focused port of specialised care, backed by an Allied Health Team and full liaison with the patient’s personal doctors.

Dr Mark Hardy, Medical Director and Addiction Specialist at CA Clinics commented: “The use of medicinal cannabis in the treatment of cancer/chemotherapy-induced nausea, vomiting and weight loss has been supported by TGA guidelines since 2017. The addition of specialist oncology and palliative care services improves the team approach to chronic illness care and adds further dimension to our "whole of person' philosophy of care, especially for those who need it most”.

Caroline Dwyer, Clinic Director for CA Clinics commented: “We’re thrilled to welcome Prof Sankha on board. His many years of experience and training as a medical oncology specialist will be of great value as the Australian medicinal cannabis industry evolves to more widespread acceptance of cannabinoid treatment as a therapy option. The addition of his expertise to CA Clinics’ lineup of specialists will afford more patients access and specialised support. We look forward to working with him and his continuing outstanding patient care”.

CA Clinics is the first pioneering network of medicinal cannabis clinics in Australia, helping patients with chronic conditions to access better health outcomes and improve their quality of life. Its focus on a wide offering of specialised healthcare professionals sets it apart from other medicinal cannabis clinics.

For more information: www.caclinics.com.au @caccessclinics 1300 991 477