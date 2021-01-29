Gov. Ivey awards grant to help teens in south-central Alabama

MONTGOMERY — Gov. Kay Ivey has awarded a $33,000 grant to help teens in four central Alabama counties steer clear of substance abuse and lead healthy lives.

The Council on Substance Abuse – NCADD will use funds for its Families in Recovery Staying Together project. The program is aimed at youth ages 13-17 in Autauga, Elmore, Lowndes and Montgomery counties who develop tendencies and behaviors that could lead them to substance abuse problems.

“It is a travesty to have a child’s bright future erased by alcohol and drugs,” Gov. Ivey said. “Recognition and intervention at the early signs of trouble can help a youth avoid a life of regrets and remorse and spare family members from a lot of pain and heartache. I am pleased to support this program which gives teens guidance and direction to help them turn their lives around.”

The Council on Substance Abuse – NCADD is a private non-profit organization based in Montgomery that helps individuals overcome substance abuse and related problems.

The Alabama Department of Economic and Community Affairs is administering the grant from funds made available to the state by the U.S. Department of Justice.

“Gov. Ivey realizes that children are our future, and it is our responsibility to help them grow to be healthy, responsible adults,” ADECA Director Kenneth Boswell said. “This program will help participating teens to make more responsible decisions.”

Gov. Ivey notified Carmela Drake, the organization’s board president, that the grant had been approved.

ADECA administers a wide range of programs that support law enforcement, victim programs, economic development, water resource management, energy conservation and recreation.

-30-

Contact Jim Plott or Mike Presley