Middlesex Barracks Press Release / Unlawful Mischief

CASE#: 21A300363
RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Ryan Riegler
STATION: Middlesex Barracks
CONTACT#: 802.229.9191
DATE/TIME: 01/28/2021 at 1150 hours
INCIDENT LOCATION: Sterling Ridge Rd. Warren, VT
VIOLATION: Unlawful Mischief
ACCUSED: Tara Bresnick
AGE: 31
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Chelsea, MA
SUMMARY OF INCIDENT: On 01/28/2021, at approximately 1150 hours, Vermont State
Police responded to a report of unlawful mischief in the Town of Warren.
Subsequent investigation revealed Tara Bresnick to have cause substantial damage
to an apartment. Bresnick was issued a citation to appear in the Washington
County Superior Court - Criminal Division to answer to the charge of Unlawful
Mischief.
COURT ACTION: Yes
COURT DATE/TIME: 02/09/2021 at 0830 hours
COURT: Washington County Superior Court - Criminal Division
LODGED - LOCATION: No
BAIL: N/A
MUG SHOT: Not Taken
*Please note: court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of
the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.
Respectfully,
Trooper Ryan Riegler
Vermont State Police
Troop A- Middlesex
1080 US RT 2
Middlesex, VT 05602
Phone: 802-229-9191
Fax: 802-229-2648