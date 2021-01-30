Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
Middlesex Barracks Press Release / Unlawful Mischief

VSP News Release-Incident

 

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

 

NEWS RELEASE

       

CASE#: 21A300363

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME:  Trooper Ryan Riegler                           

STATION:  Middlesex Barracks                   

CONTACT#: 802.229.9191

 

DATE/TIME: 01/28/2021 at 1150 hours

INCIDENT LOCATION: Sterling Ridge Rd. Warren, VT

VIOLATION: Unlawful Mischief

 

ACCUSED:  Tara Bresnick                                             

AGE: 31

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Chelsea, MA

 

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT: On 01/28/2021, at approximately 1150 hours, Vermont State

Police responded to a report of unlawful mischief in the Town of Warren.

Subsequent investigation revealed Tara Bresnick to have cause substantial damage

to an apartment. Bresnick was issued a citation to appear in the Washington

County Superior Court - Criminal Division to answer to the charge of Unlawful

Mischief.

 

 

COURT ACTION: Yes

COURT DATE/TIME:   02/09/2021  at 0830 hours       

COURT: Washington County Superior Court - Criminal Division

LODGED - LOCATION:    No 

BAIL: N/A

MUG SHOT: Not Taken

 

 

 

 

*Please note:  court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of

the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.

 

Respectfully,

 

Trooper Ryan Riegler

Vermont State Police

Troop A- Middlesex

1080 US RT 2

Middlesex, VT 05602

Phone: 802-229-9191

Fax: 802-229-2648

 

