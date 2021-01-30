Shaftsbury Barracks/ Single Motor Vehicle Crash
STATE OF VERMONT
DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY
VERMONT STATE POLICE
NEWS RELEASE
MOTOR VEHICLE CRASH
CASE#: 21B300265
RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Sergeant Seth Loomis
STATION: VSP - Shaftsbury
CONTACT#: (802) 442-5421
DATE/TIME: 1-29-21/ 1347 hours
STREET: Vermont Route 7A
TOWN: Shaftsbury
LANDMARK AND/OR CROSS STREETS: West Mountain Road
WEATHER: Clear and cold.
ROAD CONDITIONS: Black top, dry.
VEHICLE #1
OPERATOR: Dorothy Goode
AGE: 92
SEAT BELT? Y
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Manchester, Vermont
VEHICLE YEAR: 2019
VEHICLE MAKE: Subaru
VEHICLE MODEL: Crosstrek
DAMAGE TO VEHICLE #1: Front end, undercarriage, airbag deployment.
INJURIES: Minor injuries.
HOSPITAL: Southwestern Vermont Medical Center
SUMMARY OF CRASH:
On the afternoon of 1-29-21, Troopers from the Vermont State Police - Shaftsbury barracks responded to a report of a single motor vehicle crash on Vermont Route 7A in the town of Shaftsbury, VT. Upon arrival, Troopers observed a Subaru Crosstrek at a position of uncontrolled rest off the east shoulder of the roadway. Troopers made contact with the operator who was identified as Goode (92). Investigation revealed that Goode's vision was obstructed by the glare of the sun. While traveling southbound, Vehicle 1 drifted left of center where it went off the east shoulder of the road. Vehicle 1 continued in a southeasterly direction, went over a driveway entrance where Vehicle 1 went airborne prior to coming to a position of uncontrolled rest against a rod iron fence. Goode was transported to the Southwestern Vermont Medical Center to be treated for minor injuries. State Police were assisted at the scene by members of Shaftsbury Fire Department, Bennington Rescue Squad and Walt's Towing.
Sergeant Seth Loomis
Patrol Commander
Vermont State Police
“B” Troop – Shaftsbury
96 Airport Road
Shaftsbury, VT 05262
PH: (802) 442-5421
FX: (802) 442- 3263
Email: seth.loomis@vermont.gov