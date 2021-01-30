Shaftsbury Barracks/ Single Motor Vehicle Crash

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

NEWS RELEASE

MOTOR VEHICLE CRASH

CASE#: 21B300265

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Sergeant Seth Loomis

STATION: VSP - Shaftsbury

CONTACT#: (802) 442-5421

DATE/TIME: 1-29-21/ 1347 hours

STREET: Vermont Route 7A

TOWN: Shaftsbury

LANDMARK AND/OR CROSS STREETS: West Mountain Road

WEATHER: Clear and cold.

ROAD CONDITIONS: Black top, dry.

VEHICLE #1

OPERATOR: Dorothy Goode

AGE: 92

SEAT BELT? Y

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Manchester, Vermont

VEHICLE YEAR: 2019

VEHICLE MAKE: Subaru

VEHICLE MODEL: Crosstrek

DAMAGE TO VEHICLE #1: Front end, undercarriage, airbag deployment.

INJURIES: Minor injuries.

HOSPITAL: Southwestern Vermont Medical Center

SUMMARY OF CRASH:

On the afternoon of 1-29-21, Troopers from the Vermont State Police - Shaftsbury barracks responded to a report of a single motor vehicle crash on Vermont Route 7A in the town of Shaftsbury, VT. Upon arrival, Troopers observed a Subaru Crosstrek at a position of uncontrolled rest off the east shoulder of the roadway. Troopers made contact with the operator who was identified as Goode (92). Investigation revealed that Goode's vision was obstructed by the glare of the sun. While traveling southbound, Vehicle 1 drifted left of center where it went off the east shoulder of the road. Vehicle 1 continued in a southeasterly direction, went over a driveway entrance where Vehicle 1 went airborne prior to coming to a position of uncontrolled rest against a rod iron fence. Goode was transported to the Southwestern Vermont Medical Center to be treated for minor injuries. State Police were assisted at the scene by members of Shaftsbury Fire Department, Bennington Rescue Squad and Walt's Towing.

Sergeant Seth Loomis

Patrol Commander

Vermont State Police

“B” Troop – Shaftsbury

96 Airport Road

Shaftsbury, VT 05262

PH: (802) 442-5421

FX: (802) 442- 3263

Email: seth.loomis@vermont.gov