The COVERY chooses CryoBuilt for their Electric Cryotherapy Chambers

CryoBuilt EVEREST featured at the first COVERY location in Baton Rouge, LA

The COVERY in Baton Rouge, LA

CryoBuilt is excited to announce a new partnership with The COVERY, a new member-focused health & wellness franchise with ownership opportunities!

Everyday life is a sport, and your health and wellness is what keeps you in the game!”
— The COVERY
BATON ROUGE, LA, USA, February 1, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- CryoBuilt partners with THE COVERY for Cryotherapy and Wellness

Cryotherapy is quickly gaining popularity with renewed focus on recovery and safety. CryoBuilt has close to 100 locations across the country and the partnership with THE COVERY will boost that number even more. THE COVERY chose CryoBuilt’s new EVEREST Cryo chambers for their cryotherapy solutions based largely on CryoBuilt’s great reputation and its range of safe and innovative products.

The Covery is a destination for Immersive wellness striving to keep our communities and families healthy through a variety of services for the mind and body. Members receive a large variety of cutting-edge services in one location, offering a level of service and affordability to fit any lifestyle. Now; More than ever, Immunity is a key factor in our everyday lives. The Covery will help you find a plan to best boost your feeling of well-being and overall health. The Covery’s motto is; everyday life is a sport, and your health and wellness
is what keeps you in the game!

About THE COVERY
Wellness begins with a singular decision to feel better. The Covery offers services backed by both medicine and science. Our variety of services has something for everyone. The experience at The Covery is designed to relax the body and mind; affording our members the ability to recharge and reset for the sport of life. Every aspect of The Covery is designed with a goal to boost immunity and health; promoting an overall wellness plan for our members. Our extensive Medical Network allows us to provide you a Medical Advisor (MD) for each location through our unique telemedicine
platform.
Find more information about The COVERY and how you can become a member or franchisee here; https://thecovery.com

CryoBuilt is the largest manufacturer of electric, whole body cryotherapy systems in the USA with decades of manufacturing and commercial/industrial refrigeration experience. CryoBuilt's background in low-temp manufacturing and refrigeration service span industries from supermarket refrigeration to biomedical & food processing plants, to cryotherapy. CryoBuilt manufactures all products ground up at their manufacturing facility in Sacramento, CA USA. CryoBuilt's team of highly trained technicians and support staff are always working hard to monitor and service systems all over the country through remote communications and nationwide service network. Find out more information on the website; https://www.cryobuilt.com

CryoBuilt Address;
1534 N. Market Blvd.
Sacramento, CA 95834
1-800-633-1400

Emily Parish
CryoBuilt
+1 800-633-1400
sales@cryobuilt.com
