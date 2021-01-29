Allan Stevo, Author of Face Masks In One Lesson To Speak At North County Tea Party on February 1st

Stevo Will Show How To Throw Off Your Masks And Take Back Your Life

This past year we have seen freedom in America in retreat” — Allan Stevo

SAN FRANCISCO, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, January 29, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Noted political commentator and bestselling author of Face Masks In One Lesson, Allan Stevo will be speaking at the North County Tea Party on Monday, February 1, 2021 at 6 PM PT at the Republican Party of San Luis Obispo County Headquarters at 7357 El Camino Real, Atascadero, CA 93422. Stevo’s speech will be on ‘Throw Off Your Masks And Take Back Your Life’ a theme that he expounds upon in his book. Face Masks In One Lesson is timely and essential in the current climate where governments are seeking to impose mandatory mask mandates. In the book, the reader will discover that millions are actually exempt from the high-handed mask mandates. He will be selling copies of his book at the meeting. Stevo writes for The Hill, The Daily Caller, and numerous political publications.

“I am excited and honored to be speaking at the North County Tea Party,” said Allan Stevo. “This past year we have seen freedom in America in retreat with these mask mandates. Now we have the so-called experts like Dr. Fauci saying, Americans should be wearing two face masks and maybe we should have to wear face masks permanently.

“I say it is time to end this insanity, regain our freedom, and our lives from these unelected authoritarian technocrats and their progressive allies,” concluded Stevo. “In my speech I will show you how to do this legally so that you will never have to wear a face mask again.”

In combatting COVID – 19, governments have emphasized that face masks will stop the spread of the pandemic, yet Face Masks In One Lesson points out there is valid scientific evidence that contradicts and refutes that belief. The evidence presented in the book focuses on randomized control trials with laboratory confirmation, which is far more conclusive than what it is seen in media reports. In fact, the mass drive to force everyone to wear face masks is giving into panic and fearmongering, Stevo points out. The most important thing is not to give into fear. Beyond that, he writes millions are actually exempt from the mask mandates and don’t realize it. He offers three ways to stop wearing face masks and explains in the book how to do each:

1, Just stop and don’t acknowledge the existence of face masks. Live life normally.

2. Just stop and ask for permission all along the way.

3. Invoke an exemption.

Face Masks In One Lesson has been described as the future for those who wish to resist face mask mandates legally and peacefully. It is especially timely as with talk of a national face mandate being imposed which this book eloquently and factually refutes the need for.