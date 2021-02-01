Chasing Tails, a Top-rated Mobile Vet Service for Houston and College Station, Announces Ambitious Website Upgrades
Any Houston or College Station resident who owns a dog or a cat is looking for convenience and quality when it comes to the best veterinarian for their needs.”HOUSTON, TEXAS, UNITED STATES, February 1, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Chasing Tails, a best-in-class mobile veterinarian service in Houston and College Station Texas, is excited to announce an ambitious website upgrade project. The company's visually stunning website is being enhanced with new content to help busy Houston and College Station residents find the best dog or cat vet for their needs.
"Any Houston or College Station resident who owns a dog or a cat is looking for convenience and quality when it comes to the best veterinarian for their needs," explained Dr. Brittany Marvel, DVM. "Our mobile vet service is well-known and established not only in College Station but in key Houston neighborhoods such as River Oaks and Houston Heights."
Persons who would like to learn more about the mobile vet service are encouraged to visit and bookmark the website at https://chasingtailsvet.com/. Over the next few weeks and months, new content will be posted to explain services offered plus many issues commonly faced by pet owners in Texas. Houston residents in and around River Oaks and Houston Heights will be pleased to learn that the best-in-class mobile vet service so well known in College Station now services their neighborhoods.
MOBILE VET: THE VET WHO IS NEAR YOU (AND YOUR PET)
While not entirely unknown, a "mobile vet" remains an exciting new concept for many Houston and College Station residents. While previously they may have taken their dog or cat, gotten in their car, drove to the vet's office, and waited, now the vet "makes house calls." The exciting concept of a mobile vet means more convenience for the human owners and less stress for the pet. Dogs like it, and cats really love it! Another way to learn more is to browse the website and visit the individual veterinarian pages. For example, those who want to learn more about Dr. Brittany Marvel can visit https://chasingtailsvet.com/dr-brittany-marvel-dvm/. Interested persons can take the next step and chat, call, or book an appointment online including via their mobile phone.
ABOUT CHASING TAILS MOBILE VETERINARY SERVICE
Chasing Tails (https://chasingtailsvet.com/) is a top-rated mobile vet service operating in College Station and Houston, Texas. Let the "vet near me" become the veterinarian who makes house calls. The company's vets make "house calls" by coming to the client's house to service a dog or cat in the comfort and security of their own home. The mobile vet clinic now services both College Station / Bryan, Texas and Houston, Texas, especially the Houston neighborhoods northeast of downtown such as Houston Heights and River Oaks, etc. The company's aim is to be the best vet in Houston and College Station one pet at a time, one dog at a time, one cat at a time, one house call at a time. The company also offers safe and kind pet (dog or cat) euthanasia services. Contact Chasing Tails today to explore how a mobile veterinarian service might just be the best veterinarian in Houston and College Station.
