JD Technologies Selected by H-O Products to Market Their Custom Engineered Tapes, Pads & Gaskets to Multiple Industries
JD Technologies will use their extensive field sales expertise and established relationships to pursue new applications for H-O ProductsYORK, MAINE, USA, February 2, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- JD Technologies, LLC, an effective field sales company and H-O Products Corporation, an engineered solutions provider of tapes, pads and gaskets as well as cushioning, mounting, specialty packaging and sealing solutions, today announced the forming of a strategic relationship to significantly expand their business in the six (6) New England states, Texas, Oklahoma and Eastern Canada.
The relationship will allow H-O Products to do what they do very well, that is to work closely with their customers to solve their technical challenges with world class engineered products while JD Technologies, LLC can focus on selling in the field and building long term relationships with customers. The true beneficiary will be the original equipment manufacturers and end-users who will benefit from H-O Products extensive experience and ability to deliver custom solutions.
“We are very pleased that H-O Products has selected JD Technologies, as their strategic partner. They have been extremely successful in helping their customer’s field products that solve an issue resulting in performance enhancement and cost savings. Working closely with customers H-O Products has and will continue, with our support, to pioneer new solutions while exceeding customer’s expectations for supplier performance, quality and reliability,” said John Knott, President of JD Technologies, LLC.
“We are delighted to be teamed with JD Technologies, LLC to help market our products and services to original equipment manufacturers within the aerospace, military & defense, energy/solar and medical markets” said Mr. Chris Olson, President of H-O Products. “Our vision is to be a leading innovator in engineered / converted pressure sensitive tape, pad, and gasket products for OEM markets in North America and international markets,” added Mr. Olson.
About H-O Products Corporation
H-O Products Corporation founded in 1971, is an engineered solutions provider of tapes, pads and gaskets as well as cushioning, mounting, specialty packaging and sealing solutions. We offer a very wide range of substrate materials, adhesives, and films from which we will combine to produce the exact type of tape, pad or gasket to suit any requirement for environmental protection, noise proofing, packaging, or protecting an OEM product. Our goal is to be the leading innovator in engineered/converted pressure sensitive tape, pad and gasket products in numerous industries including aerospace, medical, energy/solar, fenestration, military and defense. We follow the Lean Manufacturing/Kaizen Approach for Continuous Improvement. Our productivity and Average Outgoing Quality Limit (AOQL) has improved year after year, for over 12 years. H-O Products is an ISO 9001:2015 registered company. For more information, visit www.h-oproducts.com
About JD Technologies, LLC
JD Technologies LLC provides premium sales and marketing services to a group of high quality, complementary manufacturers of engineered services and products who serve the industrial, aerospace, military & defense, and medical industries. They develop long term relationships with key customers who value the consultative style of selling and who wish to interface with sales professionals of high integrity. Their approach is to use proven consultative selling techniques. Consultative selling is a collaborative process that leads customers/prospects through an analysis of their current situation to a resulting improvement. For more information on JD Technologies, LLC, their products, services and their consultative selling methodology, visit www.jdtechsales.com.
John M. Knott
JD Technologies, LLC
+1 781-864-2220
email us here
Visit us on social media:
LinkedIn