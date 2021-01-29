Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
Georgia Public Policy Foundation Launches Investigative Journalism Initiative

'Where Have All the Children Gone?' Georgia public schools report 36,000 fewer enrolled.

Virtual schools have gone above and beyond in stepping up and accepting students. They have opened themselves to take in as many students as possible”
— Michael O'Sullivan
ATLANTA, GEORGIA, USA, January 29, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- About 36,000 fewer students attended Georgia public schools this year. It's unclear where they are instead.

The precise number of students attending the state’s public schools during the COVID-19 pandemic should matter a great deal: Those numbers impact the state budget.

Tracking those students, however, is difficult. The Georgia Public Policy Foundation debuts its Investigative Journalism Initiative with "Where Have All The Children Gone?" by Chris Butler and Cindy Morley.

They shine a light on what happened to the more than 36,000 children who did not enroll in Georgia public schools this year. How did that affect public charter schools, virtual schools, private schools and homeschooling? How does the public find out?

