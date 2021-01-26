Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
News Search

There were 555 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 204,661 in the last 365 days.

2021-01-26 11:46:55.753 $100,000 Scratchers Prize Won In O'Fallon Sports Bar

2021-01-26 11:46:55.753

Story Photo

When Berry Brown approached a Missouri Lottery vending machine at Playoffs Sports Bar and Grill, 2922 Highway K in O’Fallon, he said one of the newer tickets, “Show Me $100,000,” stood out to him because of its bright color.

When scratching his tickets, Brown said he scratches the numbers in the play area, but leaves the prizes covered until he scans the ticket.

“I knew this one was going to be a good ticket, because just about every number was matching,” the Wildwood man recalled. “I accidentally scratched part of a prize, and I saw a comma and three zeroes. I knew it had to be at least $1,000.”

Rather than spoil any more of the surprise for himself, Brown decided to have it scanned right away.

“I just stopped and called the bartender over and said, ‘You’re going to have to scan this right now.’ She scanned it, then spun around and said, ‘You just won $100,000!’”

Brown’s prize was one of five top prizes available in “Show Me $100,000,” with three now remaining unclaimed. The game offers more than $12.9 million in total unclaimed prizes.

All Missouri Lottery offices are open for claims of more than $600, by appointment only. For more information on claiming a prize, visit MOLottery.com.

You just read:

2021-01-26 11:46:55.753 $100,000 Scratchers Prize Won In O'Fallon Sports Bar

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.