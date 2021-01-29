Insurance Commissioner Altmaier Issues Statement of Support for Governor Ron DeSantis’ FY 2021-2022 Florida Leads Budget

Tallahassee, Fla.

- The Florida Office of Insurance Regulation (OIR) released the following statement today in support of Governor DeSantis’ 2021-2022 budget recommendations:

“This budget demonstrates Governor DeSantis’ strong dedication to the state of Florida. During these unprecedented times, I am grateful for the Governor’s leadership and support, which allows OIR to maintain a steady focus on cultivating a stable insurance market for Florida consumers and businesses,” said Insurance Commissioner David Altmaier.

Over the past year, OIR has taken proactive action to protect consumers, including responding to COVID-19, preparing and responding to an active hurricane season, and continuing to use every tool at its disposal to promote the stability of Florida insurance markets. Moving forward, OIR remains committed to furthering its consumer protection efforts, fostering the long-term sustainability of insurance markets, and ensuring that insurance products remain available, affordable, and reliable for all Floridians.