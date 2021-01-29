Burgum statement on President Biden extending ban on new oil and natural gas leases on federal lands  

BISMARCK, N.D. – Gov. Doug Burgum released the following statement today after President Joe Biden signed an executive order directing the U.S. Department of the Interior to suspend new oil and natural gas leasing on public lands “to the extent possible” for an unspecified length of time.

“Less than a week after suspending new oil and gas leasing on federal lands for 60 days, the administration has doubled down on this harmful policy by extending it and prolonging the threat to American energy security, economic growth and U.S. energy and manufacturing jobs,” Burgum said. “This moratorium deals a crushing blow to our country’s economy at a critical time, will drive up the price at the pump for working Americans, and sacrifices millions of dollars for schools, hospitals and other key services supported by state and federal budgets.”

“North Dakota has among the nation’s cleanest air and water because we have developed our abundant mineral resources responsibly on both public and private lands. We urge the Biden administration to reverse this decision and work with states on forward-looking solutions to reduce carbon dioxide emissions through continued investment and innovation rather than backwards-looking, top-down regulations that hurt hardworking Americans and their communities.”­