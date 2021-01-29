TRUST Biologic, LLC Announces Ella Cressman Joins As V.P. Marketing
Denver based entrepreneur, esthetician and podcaster joins bioceutical CompanyDENVER, CO, UNITED STATES, January 29, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- TRUST Biologic, LLC has announced that Ella Cressman has joined the positive aging bioceutical firm as their new Vice President of Marketing. Ms. Cressman is well known in the skin care and cannabinoid marketing industries for her many years of providing consulting advice to start ups and established Companies looking to provide high end, top quality topicals. She has been previously featured in CBD Health and Wellness Magazine, Topical Magazine, Les Nouvelle Esthetique Magazine, the Denver Post, and many other publications. Currently, she is a regular contributor for Skin DEEP Magazine and host of the Associated Skin Care Professionals (ASCP) Esty Talk, Ingredient Decked Out Series.
TRUST Biologic has committed itself to serving “Baby Boomers” (those born between 1946 and 1964) and the aging population as a whole in a variety of ways with the explicit intent of finding ways to “decrease the disquietude of aging”, according the TRUST’s President, Jeffrey Johnson.
“Aging is inevitable and brings along with it a whole host of issues. Anything that we can do to make the journey less cumbersome, we will do. Satiating the symptoms with solutions means moving the idea of aging away from forefront to afterthought, freeing up time to just simply live.”
ABOUT THE COMPANY
TRUST Biologic, LLC is a bioceutical research and development company focused on creating health and wellness products for the unmet wellness needs of aging American adults. Our key products are being geared towards natural hemp-derived cannabinoid-enhanced (Cannabidiol ‘CBD’ & Cannabigerol ‘CBG’) therapeutic modalities, if, when and where possible. More information can be found at www.trustbiologic.com or by calling 844-878-7858.
Jeffrey Johnson
TRUST Biologic, LLC
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn