MEDIA ADVISORY: COVID-19 Vaccination in Prisons Dial-In Media Availability Today at 2 p.m.

Leaders of the N.C. Department of Public Safety and the Division of Adult Correction and Juvenile Justice will be available today for a dial-in media briefing at 2 p.m. to provide an update on COVID-19 vaccinations in state prisons. Please see below for details on how to join the call.

WHAT:  Prisons COVID-19 Media Availability WHO:    Tim Moose, chief deputy secretary, N.C. Department of Public Safety, Division of                       Adult Correction and Juvenile Justice                Todd Ishee, commissioner of Prisons                Dr. Gary Junker, Prisons health & wellness director                Dr. Arthur “Les” Campbell, Prisons medical director WHEN: Friday, Jan. 29, 2021, 2 p.m.

•    CALL INSTRUCTIONS: Reporters can register to dial in here: https://myaccount.maestroconference.com/conference/register/1AWJT8KLIJ4T... •    The line will open at 1:50 p.m. •    After initial remarks conclude, the Q&A will begin •    Press 1 to ask a question, 5 to ask a followup  

