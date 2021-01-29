Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
MDOT and OCP virtual public open house Feb. 11 to discuss I-75 modernization project in Oakland County

Contact: Rob Morosi, MDOT Office of Communications, 248-483-5107 Agency: Transportation

WHAT: The Michigan Department of Transportation (MDOT) and Oakland Corridor Partners (OCP) invite the public to attend a virtual open house regarding the 2021 work schedule for segment 3 of the ongoing I-75 modernization project in Oakland County. During this virtual event, there will be a brief presentation followed by a question-and-answer session. Questions can be submitted during the meeting using the chat tool.

WHO: MDOT staff and project consultants OCP staff Interested residents and local stakeholders     

WHEN: Thursday, Feb. 11, 2021 6 - 7 p.m. Project team presentation 6:05 - 6:20 p.m.

WHERE: Zoom Virtual Public Meeting: Click here to access Zoom Meeting. Passcode: 291136

To join by phone without using Internet, call toll-free: 301-715-8592  Webinar ID: 862 6887 0291 Passcode: 291136

Accommodations can be made for persons with disabilities and limited English-speaking ability. Large print materials, auxiliary aids or the services of interpreters, signers, or readers are available upon request. To make a request, contact Orlando Curry by phone at 517-241-7462 or by e-mail CurryO@Michigan.gov at least seven days before the meeting.

BACKGROUND: Segment 3 of the I-75 modernization project is a multi-year rebuilding effort on more than 5 miles of pavement, replacing bridges, installing retaining and noise walls, and building a state-of-the-art drainage tunnel between M-102 (Eight Mile Road) and 13 Mile Road. To learn more about the I-75 modernization project, visit www.modernize75.com

