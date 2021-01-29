Berks County: Update to Road Work in Reading

​County: Berks Municipality: City of Reading Road name: North 5th Street Between: Court Street and Washington Street Type of work: Utility Work Work being done by: Local Utility Type of restriction: Daytime Restriction: Right lane restriction for MetEd utility work. Expect delays and please use caution driving through the work zone. Start date: 2/3/21 Est completion date: 2/3/21 Restrictions in effect (time of day): 08:00 AM To 03:00 PM Will rain cause delays? Yes Change/Update: County: Berks Municipality: City of Reading Road name: Washington Street Between: North 6th Street and Reed Street Type of work: Utility Work Work being done by: Local Utility Type of restriction: Daytime Restriction: Right lane restriction for MetEd utility work. Expect delays and please use caution driving through the work zone. Start date: 1/28/21 Est completion date: 1/28/21 Restrictions in effect (time of day): 08:00 AM To 03:00 PM Will rain cause delays? Yes Change/Update: