PennDOT Restores Speed Limit on Interstate 380

​

PennDOT has lifted the speed limit restriction that was in place on Interstate 380 in Monroe County in east central Pennsylvania.

Due to the winter storm impacting the region, speed limits were reduced today to 45 mph on Interstate 380 in the region. All speeds are restored to their usual posted limits.

PennDOT has also lifted the restriction of trucks to the right lane on all 4-lane sections of Interstate 380.

The purpose of the restrictions is to help ensure the interstates remain open during the most challenging conditions of the winter storm.

Restrictions will be communicated via variable message boards, the 511PA traveler information website at www.511PA.com and smartphone apps. Motorists can also sign up for alerts on www.511PA.com by clicking on “Personal Alerts” in the left-hand menu.

Although PennDOT crews are treating roadways, the department’s primary goal is to keep roads passable, not completely free of ice and snow. PennDOT will continue to treat roadways throughout the storm until precipitation stops and roads are clear.

While PennDOT recommends not traveling during winter storms, motorists can check conditions on more than 40,000 roadway miles, including color-coded winter conditions on 2,900 miles, by visiting www.511PA.com. 511PA, which is free and available 24 hours a day, provides traffic delay warnings, weather forecasts, traffic speed information and access to more than 1,000 traffic cameras.

511PA is also available through a smartphone application for iPhone and Android devices, by calling 5-1-1, or by following regional Twitter alerts accessible on the 511PA website.

For more winter driving tips and information on how PennDOT treats winter storms, visit www.penndot.gov/winter. Follow local PennDOT information on Twitter at www.twitter.com/511PAAllentown. MEDIA CONTACT: Ronald J. Young, Jr., M.P.A., 610-871-4556 , ronyoung@pa.gov or Sean Brown, 610-871-4556 , sebrown@pa.gov.

# # #