PennDOT Employees Give Back in 2020

Montoursville, PA – PennDOT District 3-0 employees didn’t allow COVID-19 to stop them from making a positive impact in their communities in 2020. Employees used a variety of methods to raise money and seek donations while following the CDC and Pennsylvania Department of Health COVID-19 safety guidelines. Their commitment to bettering the lives of those in the community is evident in the dedicated way they perform their duties as well as their charitable giving.

“In the wake of COVID-19, many of the charitable events that were planned throughout the year to help raise money for organizations were canceled.” Said District 3-0 Executive Sandra Tosca, P.E., “However, I am pleased to see that District 3-0 employee’s dedication to their community was not hampered by this pandemic and they found ways to continue their charitable efforts.”

District 3-0 which includes Bradford, Columbia, Lycoming, Montour, Northumberland, Snyder, Sullivan, Tioga and Union Counties, continued to support the State Employees Combined Appeal (SECA) and pledged over $31,000. In addition to supporting SECA, County Maintenance Office employees embraced several local charities in 2020.

District employees held a friendly “virtual food fight” – a competition to see which of the PennDOT units could raise the most money for Footprints of Montgomery, Inc., a Lycoming County food bank. Employees mailed-in donations, which totaled nearly $900. That is equivalent to 5,280 pounds of food.

The Bill Craver Bikes for Tykes program raised funds to purchase 14 bicycles that were donated to local children along with 14 additional toys and $40 that were given to Toys for Tots to be distributed to local families. The bicycle drive was named in honor of the late Bill Craver, who served as a PennDOT maintenance worker in Lycoming County until his retirement. Bill was known for his personal donation of a dozen or so bicycles to charity each year. Over 450 bicycles have been donated to local children since the program began in 2011.

In December, two employees organized a program that provided Christmas gifts for 20 children serving in the Families United Network foster care program.

All charity work was completed in accordance with Centers for Disease Control and state Department of Health guidance regarding COVID-19, which will included protocols for social distancing, use of face coverings, personal and job-site cleaning protocols, management of entries to the jobsite, and relevant training.

Motorists can check conditions on major roadways by visiting www.511PA.com. 511PA, which is free and available 24 hours a day, provides traffic delay warnings, weather forecasts, traffic speed information and access to more than 1,000 traffic cameras.

511PA is also available through a smartphone application for iPhone and Android devices, by calling 5-1-1, or by following regional Twitter alerts accessible on the 511PA website.

Subscribe to PennDOT news and traffic alerts in Tioga, Bradford, Lycoming, Sullivan, Union, Snyder, Northumberland, Montour and Columbia counties at www.penndot.gov/District3.

Information about infrastructure in District 3 including completed work and significant projects, is available at www.penndot.gov/D3Results. Find PennDOT’s planned and active construction projects at www.projects.penndot.gov.

Follow PennDOT on Twitter at www.twitter.com/PennDOTNews and like the department on Facebook at www.facebook.com/PennsylvaniaDepartmentofTransportation and Instagram at https://www.instagram.com/pennsylvaniadot/.

MEDIA CONTACT: Maggie Baker, 570-368-4202 or magbaker@pa.gov.

###