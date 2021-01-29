Squirrel Hill Tunnel Maintenance Friday Night in Pittsburgh

​

Pittsburgh, PA – PennDOT is announcing lane restrictions in the Squirrel Hill Tunnel (I-376 Parkway East) in the City of Pittsburgh, Allegheny County, will occur Friday night, January 29.

Single-lane restrictions will occur in both directions of the Squirrel Hill Tunnel as needed from 7:30 p.m. Friday night to 5:30 a.m. Saturday morning as crews conduct maintenance on the tunnel control system. Lighting in the tunnel will be reduced. Motorists should use caution while traveling through the tunnel.

Motorists can check conditions on more than 40,000 roadway miles, including color-coded winter conditions on 2,900 miles, by visiting www.511PA.com. 511PA, which is free and available 24 hours a day, provides traffic delay warnings, weather forecasts, traffic speed information, and access to more than 1,000 traffic cameras.

511PA is also available through a smartphone application for iPhone and Android devices, by calling 5-1-1, or by following regional twitter alerts accessible on the 511PA website.

MEDIA CONTACT: Steve Cowan, 412-429-5010

# # #