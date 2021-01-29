Governor DeSantis' Florida Leads Budget Prioritizes Public Safety Through Strategic Investments In Critical Infrastructure And Cybersecurity

TALLAHASSEE, FL – Today, Governor Ron DeSantis announced his Florida Leads budget, which prioritizes the safety and security of Floridians through strategic investments in critical infrastructure and cybersecurity.

“Governor DeSantis’ decisive leadership has strengthened our agency’s ability to promote resiliency, invest in critical infrastructure, and modernize technology systems Floridians rely upon,” said Jonathan Satter, Secretary of the Florida Department of Management Services. “The Florida Leads budget reflects the Administration’s commitment to ensuring Florida makes key investments in modernizing our infrastructure and protecting against Cyber threats ”

“As a result of the unwavering support of Governor DeSantis and Lt. Governor Nuñez, the Florida Leads budget includes first-of-its-kind investments in cybersecurity and emerging technologies, furthering our ability to secure the state’s digital assets and transform how we serve Floridians.” said James Grant, State Chief Information Officer.

Governor DeSantis’ Florida Leads budget significantly invests in the Florida Department of Management Services (DMS) to support:

Critical Infrastructure- $172 million in bonding capacity to construct a modern State Emergency Operations Center and improve the security and access of the Florida Capitol; and $12 million to support the safety and security of state buildings.

Cybersecurity Resiliency- $31.8 million to strengthen the state’s resiliency to cyber threats and ensure the continued availability, confidentiality, and integrity of the state’s digital assets.

Emergency Communications- $24.5 million to increase interoperability between local emergency communications systems.

Modernized Technology Systems- $14.7 million to modernize DMS-maintained technology systems which serve Florida residents, visitors, businesses, and current and former public sector employees.

Emerging Technologies- $5 million to support automated solutions to increase the efficiency and effectiveness of aging technology systems.

