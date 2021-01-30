Avoid Geo-blocking Online with a Free VPN
Kiss geo-blocks goodbye and access the internet wherever you are in the world.INDIA, January 30, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- It’s kind of annoying, isn’t it? How you can’t access some of the content online even though it’s clearly up on the world wide web? It’s happened to me quite a few times before, I was googling a certain Netflix movie list and the results came out great so I clicked on the link. To my dismay, it took me to nowhere but the homepage. I tried manually typing the movie title on the search box but still to no avail. Why? Well, I didn’t know about it too until earlier this month.
There’s this thing called Geo-blocking. Basically, it is a system used to restrict access to a specific internet content based upon the user’s geographical location. Big companies adapt to this practice to protect their digital assets and to make sure that they are giving away their information or content only to their target audience. By putting up geo-blocks, streaming sites such as Netflix can stay in control of all their online releases. This is why some users can’t access certain Netflix libraries even though they are subscribed to the same service.
It’s understandable, but when you diligently pay your subscription and you aren’t able to enjoy what the other users do, it can get kind of annoying on your part. Thankfully, there are ways, legal ones, to help you bypass all these geographical restrictions so you can continue the online fun, wherever you are in the world. One of which is by installing and activating a Virtual Private Network (VPN) service on your mobile device or laptop.
By using a VPN, you can change your virtual location to make it appear like you’re streaming from a different country than your own. For example, you live in India and you want to watch a show from the US Netflix library, all you have to do is pick any US server location, connect, and you can kiss geo-blocks goodbye. But, is it safe? Of course. Changing your virtual location means masking your real IP address, thus making your streaming activities hidden from an unwelcomed guest. You can stream all you want, risk-free and restriction-free.
To get into it, you can start by downloading a free VPN service like GoingVPN. With nearly twenty server locations around the globe, you can surely find one that can help you bypass geographical locations to enjoy a Netflix marathon wherever and whenever you like. Learn more by clicking here: https://goingvpn.com/
You may download the GoingVPN app from the Google Play Store for free.
GoingVPN.com
GoingVPN.com
+65 6516 8867
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Twitter