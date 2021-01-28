Sen. Greg Razer Congratulates Two Constituents on Gubernatorial Appointment Confirmations

Senator Greg Razer Congratulates Two Constituents on Gubernatorial Appointment Confirmations

JEFFERSON CITY — State Sen. Greg Razer, D-Kansas City, congratulates two of his constituents, whom he sponsored, on their confirmation by the Missouri Senate to serve on governor-appointed state boards. Dan Cranshaw was appointed to the Missouri Development Finance Board, while Dr. Stacia Bradley Brown was appointed to the Lincoln University Board of Curators. Both were confirmed by the full Senate on Jan. 28.

“It was an honor to sponsor these two outstanding candidates during the gubernatorial appointments process,” said Sen. Razer. “I know they will serve our state well and make the 7th Senatorial District proud.”

Dan Cranshaw works as a litigation attorney at Polsinelli PC in Kansas City. Before that, he served 10 years at Lathrop & Gage LLP as a trial attorney, associate and partner.

Dr. Bradly Brown, an alum of Lincoln University in Jefferson City, has served 44 years in the field of education. She has worked as an elementary school teacher, a principal and in executive director positions throughout the Kanas City region.

For more information, please contact Senator Razer’s office at 573-751-6607.